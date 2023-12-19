Chhattisgarh: Former CM Raman Singh unanimously elected as Speaker

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) senior MLA and former chief minister Raman Singh was unanimously elected as the Speaker of the new Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly on Tuesday. Raman Singh (File)

The first session of the assembly started on Tuesday and during the beginning of the opening day, Protem Speaker Ramvichar Netam administered oath to BJP and Congress legislators and one MLA from the Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP).

Chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai, leader of Opposition Charandas Mahant, deputy chief ministers Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma, former chief ministers Raman Singh and Bhupesh Baghel were administered oath by the protem Speaker.

Chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai moved the proposal for the election of Singh as Speaker which was seconded by deputy CM Arun Sao.

Leader of Opposition Charandas Mahant also moved a proposal for the election of Singh as Speaker which was seconded by Bhupesh Baghel. Three more proposals were moved by BJP members in favour of Singh.

The Congress suffered a shock defeat in the Chhattisgarh assembly elections, which saw the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) making a stunning comeback to power by bagging 54 of the 90 seats, after a gap of five years.

Congress, which won 68 seats in 2018 in the state, was reduced to 35 seats while the GGP managed to win one seat.