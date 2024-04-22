Chhattisgarh: Man killed as IED planted by Maoists explodes in Bijapur

An 18-year-old man was killed after a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Maoists exploded in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Monday. The incident took place near Mutvendi village under Gangaloor police station limits on Saturday, but the police were informed about it only on Monday. Representational image.

“The victim, identified as Gadia, had gone to a nearby forest when he stepped over the pressure IED and died,” Bijapur superintendent of police Jitendra Yadav said. The youth died on the spot.

A resident of Kachilwar village in Naimed area was seriously injured in a similar incident in the district last week.

Maoists often plant IEDs along the road and dirt tracks to target security personnel in the interior pockets of Bastar region, which consists of seven districts including Bijapur.

Polling in the Bastar Lok Sabha constituency was held on April 19.