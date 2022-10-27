Chhattisgarh: Maoists allegedly kill two on suspicion of being police informers

Two persons were allegedly killed by Maoists in the last two days over suspicion of being police informers in two districts of Chhattisgarh, police said.

The first incident took place in Bijapur district in which the brother of a local journalist was abducted by Maoists last Friday and was allegedly killed on Wednesday.

“The victim, Basant Jhaadi, was abducted by Maoists on Friday and killed in a ‘jan adalat’ (kangaroo court) at village Kotapalli on the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border, said inspector general of police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P said in a statement.

Jhaadi was an employee of Chhattisgarh State Renewable Energy Development Agency (CREDA), officials said.

The IG further said the victim was the brother of a local journalist.

“We are gathering more information about the incident but till now the family members have not reached the police. The last rites of the victim were performed in jungles on Wednesday,” the IG said.

Similarly, in newly formed Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district, Maoists killed a 32-year-old man in Ghotiyakanhar village.

According to police, a group of armed Maoists surrounded the man and killed him on Tuesday night

The body was recovered on Wednesday.

On October 15, Maoists killed two persons in Bastar’s Bijapur district, including the brother of one of their operatives on the suspicion of being a police informer.

