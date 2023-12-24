close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Others / Chhattisgarh: Three Maoists killed in encounter with police in Dantewada

Chhattisgarh: Three Maoists killed in encounter with police in Dantewada

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 24, 2023 09:05 PM IST

The Chhattisgarh Police said that they have recovered a cache of explosives and weapons from the encounter site and combing operation is still going on

Three Maoists were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Bastar’s Dantewada district on Sunday, the Chhattisgarh Police said.

The encounter took place on a hill near Dabbakunna village under Katekalyan police station area in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district. (Representative Image)
The encounter took place on a hill near Dabbakunna village under Katekalyan police station area in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district. (Representative Image)

Police said that they have recovered a cache of explosives and weapons from the encounter site and combing operation is still going on.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Inspector general of police, Bastar range, Sunderaj P said that an encounter took place on a hill near Dabbakunna village under Katekalyan police station area.

On Sunday afternoon, a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-naxal operation when at 5.30 pm Maoists opened fire.

“The personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Bastar Fighters launched the operation from Tumakpal police camp towards Dabbakunna along the Dantewada-Sukma inter-district border,” the IG said.

The exchange of fire took place on the forested hill between Tumakpal and Dabbakunna. After the firing stopped, the bodies of three male Naxalites, clad in ‘uniform’ were recovered from the spot, the IG said.

Police said that the identity of the trio was yet to be ascertained

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out