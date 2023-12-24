Chhattisgarh: Three Maoists killed in encounter with police in Dantewada

Three Maoists were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Bastar’s Dantewada district on Sunday, the Chhattisgarh Police said. The encounter took place on a hill near Dabbakunna village under Katekalyan police station area in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district. (Representative Image)

Police said that they have recovered a cache of explosives and weapons from the encounter site and combing operation is still going on.

Inspector general of police, Bastar range, Sunderaj P said that an encounter took place on a hill near Dabbakunna village under Katekalyan police station area.

On Sunday afternoon, a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-naxal operation when at 5.30 pm Maoists opened fire.

“The personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Bastar Fighters launched the operation from Tumakpal police camp towards Dabbakunna along the Dantewada-Sukma inter-district border,” the IG said.

The exchange of fire took place on the forested hill between Tumakpal and Dabbakunna. After the firing stopped, the bodies of three male Naxalites, clad in ‘uniform’ were recovered from the spot, the IG said.

Police said that the identity of the trio was yet to be ascertained