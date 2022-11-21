Chhattisgarh to table bill to provide reservation on the basis of population

The Chhattisgarh government is planning to introduce a bill in the assembly that will help provide reservation in jobs and admissions in educational institutions on the basis of the proportion of population of different sections in the state, including SC/ST and OBC (other backward class), officials familiar with the development have said.

The draft of the bill will be discussed in the cabinet meeting on November 24 and the proposal will be presented before the assembly during the two-day special session of the House starting December 1.

The Chhattisgarh government had on August 15, 2019 announced that it will increase reservation for the Scheduled Castes (SC) and OBCs in jobs and education sectors.

The quota for OBCs was increased from 14% to 27%, and for SCs from 12% to 13%. The reservation for Scheduled Tribes was kept unchanged at 32%. At the time, experts said that the increase in reservation was aimed at helping chief minister Bhupesh Baghel create a narrative around regional politics.

However, in October 2019, the Chhattisgarh high court directed the state government to not proceed with an ordinance that increased the quantum of reservation for OBCs from 14% to 27% and also criticised the Congress-led administration.

“The high court has told the state government that there are no figures available for the increase in reservation and stayed the decision of the state. Hence, the state government formed a Chhattisgarh Quantifiable Data Commission which has submitted a report accordingly, and a bill will be tabled in the legislative assembly,” said a senior official from the chief minister’s office.

The official further said that the increase in reservation will be the same as announced in 2019 by the state government.

In September this year, the high court reduced the reservation quota for tribals from 32% to 20% rendering the state government’s 2012 order, which raised the quota of tribals in government jobs and admissions in study institutions.

The state government had in 2012 raised the total quota to 58%, which was termed unconstitutional by the high court.

Following the high court’s order of striking down the tribal reservations, various groups within the community have been staging protests demanding the restoration of at least 32% of reservations as provided by the state.

A week ago, Chhattisgarh governor Anusiya Uike wrote a letter to the state government and suggested passing a bill or bringing an ordinance to resolve the issue as early as possible. The letter also mentioned that the situation has aroused dissatisfaction and may cause a situation of law and order in the state.

In her letter to the CM, the governor stated that it was her responsibility to ensure the protection of the tribal interests in the tribal-dominated state.