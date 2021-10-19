Chief electoral officer directs authorities to keep vigil on Himachal borders

The chief electoral officer of Himachal Pradesh, C Palrasu, has directed all authorities concerned to keep round-the-clock vigil on inter-state and inter-district borders to prevent flow of cash, liquor and drugs during the election process for October 30 bypoll.

He was presiding over a review meeting of state nodal officers of police, excise and taxation, and income tax departments on Monday evening.

Discussing the State Election Security Plan prepared by the police department, Palrasu emphasised on making comprehensive arrangements for checking and prevention at border areas, district and state borders.

He directed 24-hour surveillance at inter-district and inter-state checkpoints and other entry points for control and monitoring of alcohol, drugs, cash, illegal arms etc from neighbouring states and districts.

Emphasis was laid on establishing coordination with officers of districts or states concerned. Instructions were given to take preventive measures against history-sheeters, proclaimed offenders and other criminals in the respective assembly constituencies and execution of pending non-bailable warrants.

Besides this, instructions were given to deposit arms, an action plan for deployment of Central Armed Police Forces, coordination with flying squads and other enforcement agencies and to send reports of various activities on daily-basis.

The excise department was directed to closely monitor the movement of all vehicles at the RTO checkposts, border checkposts and keeping all liquor stores and distilleries of Kangra, Solan, Shimla, Mandi, Kullu, Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti and Chamba districts under CCTV surveillance round-the-clock during the bypoll. Instructions were given for making proper arrangements of police personnel for monitoring supply of all types of liquor without a valid license.

The income tax department was directed to keep a close watch at the activities of airports, hotels, financial brokers, cash couriers and other suspicious agencies or persons during the bypoll period so as to check the undeclared cash flow.

The department was also directed to coordinate with the enforcement agencies and the district monitoring cell of the respective districts and to keep an eye on cases of deposits or withdrawals of suspicious nature of more than ₹10 lakh.

Inspector general of police (armed police and training) JP Singh, additional director (investigation) income tax Ankur Alya, nodal officer and additional commissioner, state tax and excise Hitesh Sharma, additional chief electoral officer Neelam Dulta, and deputy chief electoral officer HL Dhiman also attended the meeting.