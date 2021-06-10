Child rights panel seeks report on sex abuse in children home

Jamshedpur

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Thursday sought a report from East Singhbhum deputy commissioner (DC) on the alleged sexual abuse and violation of child labour laws at Mother Teresa Welfare Trust children home within seven days.

The trust has no links with the Missionaries of Charity founded by Mother Teresa.

Earlier this week, two minor girls had escaped from the children’s home, alleging sexual abuse and torture, following which the police had lodged an FIR against its director, his wife who is chairperson of child welfare committee in East Singhbhum district, and three others. All of them, booked under the Pocso (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act and for other offences, are at large.

“I have forwarded the SSP’s report, copy of the FIR and investigating officer’s report to the state social welfare and women and child development department for further action. The IO has stated in his report that Pushpa Rani Tirkey, a named accused and wife of the main accused, continuing in the post of CWC chairperson might influence and hamper the ongoing investigation,” East Singhbhum DC Suraj Kumar said.

The DC said removing CWC chairperson from the post was not within his powers as their appointments are done at the departmental level in Ranchi. “Hence, I have neither recommended any action nor sought any guideline. I have sent the case details to the department concerned,” Kumar said.

The DC said he has formed an 11-member committee consisting of doctors, police and administrative officials to investigate the charges of sexual abuse, child labour, misappropriation of government funds and private donations by MTWT director and other accused.

Meanwhile, police were yet to nab director Harpal Singh Thapar, his wife Tirkey, warden Geeta Singh, her son Aditya Singh and trust employee Tony David, who are the named accused.

A Delhi Court last year had convicted 19 persons, including main accused Brajesh Thakur, in connection with sexual and physical assault of girls at a shelter home in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district.