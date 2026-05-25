Chilli powder robbery accused arrested after encounter in Kaushambi

Two men accused of robbing a motorcyclist in Sirathu area of Kaushambi district by throwing chilli powder into his eyes were arrested after a late-night encounter on Saturday, said police.

The injured accused was taken to Ismailpur Community Health Centre (CHC) for treatment. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

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Officials added that one of the accused suffered a bullet injury to his leg during retaliatory firing by police in the Kada Dham police station area.

The injured accused was taken to Ismailpur Community Health Centre (CHC) for treatment. Following medical examination and completion of legal formalities, both accused were sent to jail. Officials said no police personnel were injured in the incident.

According to police, Sanjay Kumar, a resident of Mohammadpur Gauti village under Sultanpur Ghosh police station in Fatehpur district, had come to a guest house in Sirathu along with his mother, Gayatri Devi, on April 27 to attend his maternal cousin’s wedding.

Late at night, while they were returning home, two bike-borne miscreants allegedly intercepted them near Naudhiya village in the Kada Dham area and threw chilli powder into their eyes before robbing them of a mobile phone, purse, cash and important documents. Police said the purse contained ₹600 in cash.

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{{^usCountry}} Following the incident, an FIR was registered against unidentified persons, and police teams had been searching for the accused. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the incident, an FIR was registered against unidentified persons, and police teams had been searching for the accused. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said that acting on a tip-off late on Saturday night, Kada Dham SHO Vineet Singh and police teams laid a trap near Naudhiya village. Sensing the police presence, one of the accused allegedly opened fire while attempting to flee on a motorcycle.

During retaliatory firing by the police, the pillion rider, identified as Shyamjeet Singh — son of Indraman and a resident of Haibatpur village under Sultanpur Ghosh police station in Fatehpur district — sustained a bullet injury in his left leg.

The motorcycle reportedly skidded during the chase, causing both accused to fall on the road, after which they were overpowered by the police. The second accused was identified as Amit Saroj, son of Ramesh and a resident of Katra Mohalla, Saurai Buzurg, under the Kada Dham police station area of Kaushambi district, police said.

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Police recovered a country-made pistol, live cartridges, the looted mobile phone, an Aadhaar card, and other stolen documents from their possession.

Officials said two police teams from Kada Dham police station were involved in the operation. One team was deployed near the Alipurjita canal culvert, while the second team, led by Inspector Vineet Singh, was stationed near Naudhiya village.

As the first team chased the suspects, the accused riding pillion allegedly opened fire on the police from the moving motorcycle. Police retaliated after repeatedly asking the accused to surrender, officials said.

Inspector Vineet Singh has also lodged a separate case against the accused on charges of attempting to murder members of the police team.

“During the police cordon, the accused opened fire on the police team. The police retaliated in self-defence, during which one accused sustained a bullet injury in his leg. The accused have confessed to the crime and the looted items have been recovered from their possession,” said DSP (Sirathu) Satyendra Tiwari.

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