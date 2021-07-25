Civilian shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Tral

Unidentified gunmen shot dead a civilian in South Kashmir’s Tral area on Friday evening.

The victim was identified as Javid Ahmad Malik, an employee of the education department.

The attack took place near Lurigam of Tral and Malik was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s J&K spokesman Altaf Thakur condemned the killing of the civilian and said, “Those killing innocents are enemies of humanity. Killing innocents won’t help anyone.” He extended his condolence with the family members of Malik.

No militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack on the government employee. Police, however, said it is the handiwork of militants operating in Pulwama.