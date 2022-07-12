Class 12 girl student attacked, injured by stalker in Jhansi
A girl student of class 12 was attacked by her alleged stalker when she was coming out of the house of her tutor in Mission compound locality in Jhansi on Monday night.
The victim has suffered deep wounds on her neck and face. She has been admitted to Rani Laxmi Bai Memorial Medical college, the police said.
Her mother alleged that Danish Khan was harassing her daughter for the past two years. He used to stalk her following which she and other family met his parents. Danish had then assured he would no longer trouble her.
“Tonight he attacked my daughter with a knife when she was coming out of her tutor’s house,”she said. The tutor rushed her to the medical college where she was under treatment.
Circle officer city Rajesh Kumar said the victim and the attacker knew each other and used to speak over the phone. The victim said he attacked her in the Mission compound and ran away after injuring her. Teams have been formed for his arrest and the police would register an FIR as soon as the family gives complaint, police said.
Textile park near Mattewara Forest scrapped: Meet green warriors who were at protest forefront
The core team of Public Action Committee, comprising eight members from various walks of life including engineers, dentists, ex-servicemen, industrialists and agriculturists, faced multiple hurdles during the course of their two-year struggle to get the project scrapped. The green warriors include Colonel CM Lakhanpal (retired), Kapil Arora, Jaskirat Singh, MS Sekhon, Dr Amandeep Singh Bains, Ranjodh Singh, Kuldeep Singh Khaira and MS Bawa. Senior advocate HC Arora later assisted them.
Allahabad University team to undertake key geological study in Bundelkhand
A team of Allahabad University scientists would soon embark on a mission to discover 4000 million years old rocks besides a range of priceless metals and minerals in the rocky terrain of Bundelkhand. Eminent geologist Prof Jayanta Kumar Pati of AU's department of earth and planetary sciences, has been working on different geo-scientific aspects and areas of Bundelkhand since 1992. He said that there are three main objectives of this research project.
Prayagraj: Miscreants open fire on ex-village head, aide; one dead
A middle aged man was killed while another suffered injuries when two mobike-borne miscreants opened fire on them near Shrivengpur under Nawabganj police in trans-Ganga area of Prayagraj district late on Sunday, police said. Former village head Santosh Singh, 44, who was injured in the firing and Mishra were coming to Phaphamau from Pratapgarh in their car when they were waylaid by the assailants. Senior police officials, including SSP Prayagraj Shailesh Kumar Pandey, also visited the scene of crime.
Textile Park near Mattewara Forest scrapped: Environmentalists welcome move, industry disappointed
After almost two years of relentless protests, the Public Action Committee finally achieved its objective as Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday scrapped the proposed textile park project at Koom Kalan village near the Mattewara forest in Ludhiana district. PAC had stated that the land on which the textile park was proposed to come up is a flood plain and recharges groundwater.
Hoist national flag on every house to mark 75 years of independence: Yogi Adityanath
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the national flag should be hoisted on every house during the “Swatantrata Saptah” from August 11 to 17 as part of celebrations to mark of 75 years of India's independence. The tricolour should be there on 2.68 crore houses and 50 lakh government offices as part of the “Har Ghar Tiranga” programme, he said. Such selfies should be posted on social media on the occasion, he said.
