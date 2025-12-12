A Class 6 student -- a 12-year-old girl -- was brutally gang-raped and killed in a village under Nasriganj police station limits of Rohtas district late on Thursday evening, police said. Police suspect that some Class 9 and 10 students of her school and a middle-aged man are prime suspects. Class 6 student gang-raped and killed in Rohtas

According to locals and police officers, the girl had left for a village coaching centre, some 200 meters from her home, at 5pm. After finishing her coaching at 7pm, she went to pick up her younger brother from another coaching.

She was kidnapped on the way. “Later, villagers found her body lying in a pool of blood in a narrow lane at 7.45pm and informed the family. Her clothes were torn and drenched in blood. There were teeth and nail marks on her face and neck and injuries on other body parts. The private part was bleeding profusely. Her bag, books and copies scattered nearby, had blood marks. Her slippers were lying at a distance,” said a police officer.

Upon receiving information, police reached the spot and took possession of the body and sent it to Sadar Hospital, Sasaram for postmortem examination. Superintendent of police (SP) Raushan Kumar also reached the village with forensic experts and a technical team that collected scientific evidence from the crime scene.

The marks on the neck of the deceased suggested that she was strangled. The autopsy report would clear the fact, police said.

Though the police has registered a case against unidentified persons but the SP said that the police is suspecting some Class 9 and 10 students and also a middle-aged man of the same village and soon the raids will be conducted to arrest them. “Their blood samples will be collected for DNA match with that of the forensic evidence collected from the spot,” added SP.

The girl’s family members allege that the girl was killed after the rape and it suggests that the accused were some known person/persons who ensured that their identity remains buried.