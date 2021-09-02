Classes 9,11 in Delhi to follow CBSE’s exam structure, says state govt

In line with the two-term Class 10 and 12 Central Board Secondary Education (CBSE) examination set to be held this year, the Delhi government’s Directorate of Education (DoE) on Wednesday introduced the same assessment system for classes 9 and 11 in all public, private, and government-aided schools in Delhi for the academic session 2021-22.

According to an order issued by director of education Udit Prakash Rai: “Academic session will be of two-term examinations i.e. mid-term examination (Term-1) and annual examination (Term-2) with approximately 50% syllabus in each.”

According to the term and subject-wise marks shared with schools, each term will have 50% weightage for the calculation of final results.

All government schools and most private schools in Delhi are affiliated to CBSE.

The order explained that question papers in the 90-minute Term-1 or mid-term exams that will be conducted in October or November will have multiple-choice questions. The duration of Term-2 will be two hours, and it will be descriptive with short- or long-answer questions.

In July, CBSE said that as a part of “special scheme of assessment” it will conduct two sets of board exams -- one between November and December, and the other between March and April 2022, for Class 10 and 12 students in the current academic session to prepare for any “unprecedented situation” that could arise because of the Covid-19 pandemic next year.

Under this assessment scheme, the academic year has been divided into two terms, each covering approximately half the syllabus.

CBSE Director (Academic) Joseph Emmanuel said the two-term assessments are in line with National Education Policy guidelines. “The NEP recommends making board exams stress-free and low-stakes in nature. It is expected that the bifurcation of syllabus into two-term will reduce stress level of students considerably, and it could be taken as a pilot to decide the future course of action. According to the board’s policy, assessment pattern of classes 10 and 12 needs to be followed for classes 9 and 11 as well even though it is done by schools internally. The same has been reiterated by the DoE circular, and it is in consonance with the CBSE guidelines.”

Students of classes 9 and 11 returned to schools in Delhi on Wednesday for in-person classes. Class 10 and 12 students were already called back to schools on August 16, after a long break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Schools said that the “timely order” will help them in planning their tests and internals accordingly.

Awadesh Kumar Jha, principal of Sarvodaya Co-ed Vidyalaya Rohini Sector-8, said, “Earlier, our midterms carried around 25% weightage in the final results. But the increase in weightage to 50% and inclusion of MCQs (multiple choice questions) will help students score better. After our students returned to school on Wednesday, we were planning to conduct internal tests to see where they stand after a year of online learning. The revised assessment scheme will help us plan teaching-learning and assessment better.”

Some private school principals said they were yet to see the order. “We were planning to conduct the first test in September, now it’s been pushed to October. The paper pattern is very different. Since CBSE has changed the pattern for Class 10 and 12 students, it only makes sense to adopt the practice for class 9 and 11 students as well because students need training. Teachers will face challenges in setting question papers as per the new pattern,” said Tania Joshi, principal of The Indian School.

The education department has also given a matrix of different subjects and the break-up of marks allotted to different classes and modes of tests. For instance, in Class 9, students will have to appear for 40-mark Term 1 exams in Hindi, English, Mathematics, Science, Social Science, and Indian Language. The remaining 10 marks will be given on the basis of internal assessments. For skill courses such as Retail and Artificial Intelligence, both theory and practical component will comprise of 25 marks each.

The department has also provided guidelines on internal assessment. “Internal assessment will be carried out as per the existing scheme across the year except that it will be done twice, and both will contribute equally in the final assessment. The evaluation by teachers for internal assessment/practical/project work needs to be based on evidence of the student’s performance throughout the academic session,” the DoE order stated.

For subjects which have 80-mark theory paper, the division of 10 marks assigned to each term has been divided as Periodic test (3 marks), Multiple Diverse Assessment (2 marks), Portfolio (2 marks), and subject enrichment activities (3 marks).

Periodic tests will be restricted to three in each subject per year, and schools can decide how many tests to conduct during each term. Multiple diverse assessment will include activities from classroom pedagogy, including group discussion, quizzes, blogs, debates, and art-integrated or sports activities.

For Class 11, subjects with an 80-mark theory paper, such as Mathematics, Sociology, Political Science, Business Studies, Accounts and History, theory paper in each term will be worth 40 marks each. The remaining 10 marks, in each term, will be for internal assessment and projects.

For subjects with a 70-mark theory paper, such as Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Computer Science, Geography, and Psychology, the Term-1 theory paper will be of 35 marks and the internal assessment and project will carry 15 marks. Skill subjects will have a 30-mark theory paper and 20-mark practical or internal assessment component in both terms.

The internal assessment break-up for Class 11 is different for subjects with 20-mark internal assessment component and the ones with 30-mark practical/assessment component.For instance, subjects with 30-mark practicals will have a 15-mark practical exam per term. This will be converted to pen-and-paper test if the lockdown continues till the date of the exam. For the 20-mark internal assessment, students will have to prepare one project for the session that will be divided into two parts for both the terms, carrying 10 marks for each term.

Bharat Arora, general secretary of the Action Committee for Unaided Private Schools, said, “We will hold a discussion on the revised assessment scheme with the private school principals on the matter to see how it can be implemented.”