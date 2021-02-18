IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Clean sweep for Congress in all six municipal councils of Ludhiana
Parvinder Kaur Kalyan from Ward Number 7 of Jagraon taking out a road show after victory in municipal elections on Wednesday. (Gurpreet Singh)
Parvinder Kaur Kalyan from Ward Number 7 of Jagraon taking out a road show after victory in municipal elections on Wednesday. (Gurpreet Singh)
others

Clean sweep for Congress in all six municipal councils of Ludhiana

The Congress emerged a clear winner as the election commission, on Wednesday, announced the results for six municipal councils in Ludhiana that went to the polls on February 14
READ FULL STORY
By Harsimran Pal Batra, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:11 AM IST

The Congress emerged a clear winner as the election commission, on Wednesday, announced the results for six municipal councils in Ludhiana that went to the polls on February 14. The party’s candidates won by huge margins on most seats, even as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged discrepancies in counting at some places.

In all, the grand old party bagged 81 out of the total 112 seats in the six municipal councils of Khanna, Jagraon, Samrala, Raikot, Doraha and Payal. It also emerged victorious in ward number 8 of Mullanpur Dakha nagar panchayat, where bypolls were held. It, however, lost to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in the bypoll at ward number 6 of Sahnewal nagar panchayat.

The SAD remained the first runner up in the district, winning 15 seats in all. It won six seats in Khanna, five in Samrala, two in Doraha and one in Payal. The party failed to bag any seat in Raikot. The party had fielded 86 candidates in all.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, meanwhile, was reduced to just two seats in the entire district. Its two winning candidates were from the Khanna municipal council. The party had fielded only 45 candidates in view of the growing hostility against it in the backdrop of the farm protests on Delhi borders. A large number of turncoat leaders from BJP, in fact, fought on SAD tickets. It is for the first time in several years that the SAD and BJP fought the elections separately in Punjab. It is pertinent to mention that the SAD had severed ties with the BJP last year, over the issue of farm laws.

AAP won two seats in Khanna and one in Doraha but failed to add any seat to its kitty from the other municipal councils. While the AAP had fielded candidates on 109 seats, Bahujan Samaj Party was vying for 13 seats. The BSP did not win a single seat.

As many as 123 independents had also fought the election, of which 11 emerged victorious. Of these, four independents were from Khanna, five from Jagraon and one each from Doraha and Payal.

AAP alleges discrepancies in counting

Meanwhile, the AAP alleged discrepancies in the counting process in Jagraon and Raikot. The party staged protests and blocked the Raikot main road and National Highway-5 near Jagraon for over two hours, seeking recounting of votes. The protest was still going on outside the counting centre in Jagraon at the time of filing of this report.

SAD’s Jagraon unit president Gurcharan Singh Grewal said, “The Congress party used every unethical tactic to threaten our candidates, but our 16 candidates still came out victorious. Our councillors will continue to serve the public and we will actively perform the duties of opposition in the municipal councils.”

Meanwhile, deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma said the counting remained largely peaceful and there was no report of any untoward incident from any part of the district.

The counting had begun around 9am and as soon as the results were declared, Congress supporters burst into celebrations, and danced to the beats of dhols and took out victory rallies. Some of the vehicles, used by the party during its road show, were seen bearing the flags of farmers union.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
38 died and 25 injured in the Bhiwandi building collapse incident. (HT PHOTO)
38 died and 25 injured in the Bhiwandi building collapse incident. (HT PHOTO)
others

Bhiwandi building collapse victims’ kin to get 3 lakh compensation

By Sajana Nambiar, Bhiwandi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:04 AM IST
Chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday announced a compensation of 3 lakh from the CM Relief Fund to the families of victims of the Jilani building collapse
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmer Mahavir Tamgave at his field in Kavthe Piran near Sangli. (UDAY DEOLEKAR)
Farmer Mahavir Tamgave at his field in Kavthe Piran near Sangli. (UDAY DEOLEKAR)
others

Farmers’ protest: Sugarcane hub western Maharashtra remains largely silent

By Yogesh Joshi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:19 AM IST
The critics of the farmers’ protest have often pointed out the benefits of contract farming, which is in existence in Maharashtra
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmer Somnath Aher at his wheat farm in Dindori, Nashik (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
Farmer Somnath Aher at his wheat farm in Dindori, Nashik (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
others

Farm stir: In north Maharashtra, farmers divided over pvt traders, contract farming

By Naresh Kamath
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:18 AM IST
Farmers in the region are largely unaware of the three laws. They are more troubled by local issues which they face on a daily basis
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dabhadi in crisis-ridden Yavatmal district (MAHESH TICKLEY/HT)
Dabhadi in crisis-ridden Yavatmal district (MAHESH TICKLEY/HT)
others

Farm laws stir: At Maharashtra’s Vidarbha, farmers wary of private traders

By Pradip Kumar Maitra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:16 AM IST
Farmers at Vidarbha worry that the new laws would lead to the end of wholesale markets and guaranteed prices, leaving them with no backup
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Architects, urban design students to help PMC beautify roads

By Siddharth Gadkari
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:53 PM IST
PUNE Architects, urban design students and practitioners will help the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) beautify the city’s roads
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Youth suffers burn injuries in minor explosion due to high tension wires

By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:53 PM IST
PUNE Lahu Renuse (19), a first-year BCom student, sustained severe injuries after two high tension wires left open and unattended by Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) authorities between Gajanan Maharaj chowk and Dattawadi police station resulted in a minor explosion
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Grape festival to be held in Junnar from February 19 to 21

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:52 PM IST
PUNE The state government’s tourism department will host a three-day grape festival in Junnar, one of the tourism destinations in Maharashtra from February 19 to 21
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

State sanctions 33.50 crore to redevelop Mahabaleshwar on the lines of Manali, Shimla

By Dheeraj Bengrut
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:52 PM IST
PUNE In a bid to redevelop Mahabaleshwar on the lines of Shimla and Manali, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar has sanctioned 33
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Taste of life: How an Italian barfi became a pop cultural icon in the Puneri peths

By Chinmay Damle
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:52 PM IST
Around 1880, Federico Peliti, renowned Italian pastry chef and caterer living in India, went on a trip with a group of Italian friends to the island of Elephanta, a few miles from the coast of Mumbai
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Police say activists were preparing a second toolkit but could not execute it

By Karn Pratap Singh
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:26 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Wednesday said the activists involved in the creation of a social media toolkit on the ongoing farmers’ protests prepared a second document to organise a Twitter storm aimed at “creating unrest” in Delhi on February 4 and 5 with hashtags related to the violence during January 26 tractor rally, but could not execute it
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Man who ran a YouTube news channel found shot dead in west Delhi

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:26 PM IST
New Delhi: A 34-year-old man who ran a YouTube channel for local news and also worked as a housekeeper in a housing society was found shot dead in a street in west Delhi’s Bharat Vihar, close to Dwarka, in the early hours of Wednesday, the police said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Gurugram air ‘very poor’, situation likely to persist till weekend

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:25 PM IST
Gurugram: The air quality in Gurugram remained in the ‘very poor’ category at 330 on Wednesday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) air quality index (AQI)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Chandni Chowk to be revamped by March-end

By Ashish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:25 PM IST
New Delhi: Work on the redevelopment of Chandni Chowk is likely to be completed by March 31, said officials of Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC), the agency which is overseeing the project
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Red Fort violence: Car AC mechanic held from Delhi

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:24 PM IST
New Delhi: A 30-year-old car air-conditioning mechanic from north-west Delhi’s Swaroop Nagar was arrested for swinging swords and dancing with the weapons at the Red Fort on Republic Day, acts that “motivated” protesters to cause “more mayhem” at the monument, the Delhi Police said on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Air ‘very poor’ across Ghaziabad, Noida for third day

By HT Correspondents
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:14 PM IST
Noida: The average air quality across Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida was recorded “very poor” on Wednesday for a third day in a row
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP