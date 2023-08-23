Kanpur cleric showing porn to minor students charge-sheeted in 97 hours

The police filed a charge-sheet in the case of a cleric allegedly showing porn clips to minor students, in a record 97 hours of his arrest, on Wednesday. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Moving with super speed, the 30-page charge-sheet was submitted online, said Nawab Ahmad, SHO, Chamangunj.

The cleric Mohammad Amir was arrested last week after parents of a minor girl alleged that he showed porn clips to their nine-year-old daughter, in Kanpur’s Chamangunj locality.

The girl had told her parents how the teacher was forcing her to perform certain acts as shown in the video clips, they told the police.

The police lodged the case under relevant sections, including the POCSO Act, and arrested him.

Amir taught children Quran and Deeniyat (teaching related to faith and practices) in the area. One of the girls told her parents that the teacher was a bad person and asked them to do bad things, the father of the girl said, adding that the cleric even threatened her on many occasions.

Investigating officer Kripa Shankar Mishra said the victim recorded her statement before the magistrate on Saturday last. The victim in her statement stood by her earlier statement following which a charge-sheet was filed.

