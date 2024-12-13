Cleric’s arrest follow-up: After attack on NIA team, Jhansi police file FIR against 110 people

An FIR has been lodged against 10 named and over a 100 unknown people for obstructing and attacking a National Investigation Agency (NIA) team and local police during an operation to detain Mufti Khalid Nadwi on Thursday night. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The individuals named in the FIR include Imam Abdul Hamid, Shakir alias Pappu Biryani, Goldi, Parvez, Zakariya, Gufran, Monis, Kamil, Tariq Patrakar, Sabir Makrani and 100 others from Mukrayana locality. They have been under sections 191 (2), 191 (3), 190, 115 (2), 352, 351 (3), 121 (1), 132 of BNS.

The incident occurred when Nadwi, a cleric suspected of receiving foreign funds allegedly linked to terrorist activities, was being taken into custody.

According to the complaint filed by station house officer (SHO) Shailendra Singh, Kotwali, the suspects gathered in large numbers after an announcement was made from a nearby mosque, urging people to resist the NIA’s attempt to detain Nadwi.

Armed with sticks, rods, and other weapons, the crowd surrounded the NIA and police teams, physically assaulting officers and threatening them with death. The accused were also involved in obstructing the team’s movement as they tried to take Nadwi into custody.

SSP Sudha Singh said an FIR has been lodged against 110 people, 10 of them named, after being identified through the video footage. “The police are in the process of identifying others and they will be arrested soon,” she said.

SP city Gyanendra Singh said that the police have conducted raids at several places in the city and around to arrest the suspects. To prevent any further escalation, a heavy police presence, including the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), was deployed in the densely populated old city. Senior police officers remained on high alert during Friday prayers, as tensions in the area remained high.

The events unfolded in the early hours of Thursday, when a joint team of the NIA, Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), and local police raided Nadwi’s residence. Despite facing fierce resistance, the team succeeded in detaining Nadwi.

The crowd, reportedly incited by the announcement from the mosque, created a ruckus, making the police struggle to bring the situation under control. Despite the disturbance, Nadwi was successfully taken into custody.

After a 16-hour interrogation, Nadwi was released late on Thursday and handed over to his family. The NIA seized several items during the raid, including his mobile phone, laptop, passport, bank records, and books related to his online Islamic teachings.

The police identified the suspects through video footage taken during the incident and launched an intense manhunt to apprehend them. Despite conducting raids on the houses of these individuals, no arrests have been made thus far.

According to police reports, the attackers surrounded the NIA and police teams armed with weapons, and engaged in violence, threatening the officers with death. The suspects were also involved in freeing Nadwi and taking him back to the mosque, further complicating the situation. Police sources confirmed that the attackers used force to stop the police team from carrying out its duties.

ADG, Kanpur zone, Alok Singh, said that the police were investigating the announcement made from the mosque to incite people against the NIA.

“We are scrutinising video footage of the incident, and action will be taken against those involved in creating mischief,” Singh said.