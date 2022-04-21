Climate change: ‘Three phases gone from cycle of seasons due to temp anomalies’
Unbridled deforestation, mining, rise in vehicles and their movement, and the use of air conditioners have disturbed the cycle of the seasons. Consequently, three of the six seasons that we used to experience are nearly extinct, a new study by the Chandra Shekhar Azad University for Agriculture and Technology (CSAUAT) finds.
Vasant or spring, Sharad or autumn and Hemant or pre-winters, which used to be two-month long, no longer set in because of temperature anomalies, said Sunil Pandey, weather scientist at the university and part of the study team. The temperature increases or decreases so rapidly that these seasons end in less than a week, he said.
“The city’s green cover has fallen to 1.5%. This was 3.5% two decades ago. The number of vehicles has increased six times in the same period,” he said.
“Besides global climate change, local factors are playing a crucial role in seasonal anomalies. Rapid temperature changes cause this kind of imbalance that we are seeing.”
For example, spring used to arrive in the last week of February and stretched to the last week of April. During this duration the temperature should ideally be between 20 to 24 degrees Celsius. However, on average, the temperature during this period remained 2.5 degrees above normal.
On the other hand, temperatures in March and ongoing April have broken records this year. The temperature in the middle of April was recorded above 44 degrees Celsius. This year, after the winter season, people experienced summer straight away.
In the last few years, the university has done a comparative study of temperatures. It has found that the maximum temperature in March has increased by 2.06 degrees Celsius and minimum by 1.3 degrees Celsius, on average.
In March the temperature remained above normal for 29 days this year. And for five days it was five degrees Celsius more than the normal.
Pandey said the higher temperatures, particularly caused by the local factors, were contributing to this disturbed season cycle. The study has underlined Vasant, Sharad and Hemant either do not set in or end within two to five days.
-
Chandigarh tricity’s Covid cases cross 10 mark after 25 days
The tricity logged 12 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, a first in the past 25 days. Since March 27, the daily cases had remained lower than 10, with Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula individually also reporting zero case multiple times. But on Wednesday, Chandigarh recorded three cases, Mohali five and Panchkula four, taking tricity's tally to 12. This also led to a spike in the active cases that crossed the 40 mark after 24 days.
-
Haryana Police to increase vigil near UP border in Karnal
Concerned over increasing incidents of criminal activities and theft by gangs from cross-border, the Haryana Police have decided to increase policing on Haryana-Uttar Pradesh border in Karnal district. According to Karnal superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia, two police posts located on the Haryana-Uttar Pradesh border in district will also be upgraded into police stations. These police posts are Manglora police post on the Meerut-Karnal highway and Biana police post on Karnal-Indri road.
-
Case against Vishwas, Lamba: Congress, SAD leaders slam AAP for ‘political vendetta’
Chandigarh: The Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal on Wednesday accused the Aam Aadmi Party of “political vendetta” against its former leaders Kumar Vishwas and Alka Lamba for their statements criticising Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. Congress Legislature Party leader Partap Singh Bajwa said the AAP was using Punjab Police as their private security staff. Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira urged chief minister Bhagwant Mann not to misuse Punjab Police to settle political scores.
-
Will not allow banks to sell farmers’ land for recovery of loans: Tikait
Farm leader Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday came in support of a loan defaulting farmer of Karnal and said farmers will not allow banks to sell their land at nominal prices in the name of recovery of loans. Farmer Rishpal Singh alleged that a nationalised bank sold his 17 kanal and three marla agricultural land for recovery of a pending loan of ₹17 lakh.
-
Development, law and order missing in Haryana, says Hooda
Leader of Opposition and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday said development as well as law and order are missing in the state ever since the BJP-JJP government came to power. Giving the example of schools, Hooda said there are 63 schools in state where there is no teacher. People have to face power-cuts for hours now. The condition of rest of Haryana can be gauged from this, he said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics