Iron rod from metro work in Thane pierces car, no casualty

Three people in a Maruti Eeco car escaped serious injury when an iron rod slipped from the hands of a construction worker at the ongoing metro construction site in Thane and pierced through the vehicle roof on Monday morning. HT Image

The incident took place around 10.15am at Teen Hath Naka, where work for Wadala to Kasarvadavli metro line 4 is ongoing. Jitendra Yadav, a private driver, was travelling from Bhandup to Kolshet, Thane with two passengers in the car.

The iron rod pierced the roof barely inches away from Yadav. The Wagle Estate police and Regional Disaster Management Cell team rushed to the spot and informed the MMRDA regarding the incident.

“The incident happened near Bharat Petrol Pump on LBS Road. An iron rod slipped from the hands of a construction worker on the metro bridge and fell. Fortunately, no one suffered any injury,” said Yasin Tadvi, coordinator of the Regional Disaster Management Cell.

A similar incident was reported in July 2021, when a metal rod fell from a metro construction site at Magathane station on Western Express Highway and pierced through an auto rickshaw, injuring the driver.