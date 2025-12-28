Cloth ‘found’ in woman’s stomach months after surgery, FIR filed in Greater Noida

GREATER NOIDA: An FIR has been registered against six individuals after a 25-year-old woman alleged that a piece of surgical cloth was found in her abdomen nearly a year-and-a-half after she underwent a caesarean delivery surgery at a private hospital in Greater Noida in 2023, police said on Saturday. Representative photo (Shutterstock)

Police said the FIR was registered on December 24 at Knowledge Park police station based on the woman’s complaint, and an investigation is underway.

According to the complaint, the woman underwent a delivery procedure at the hospital on November 14, 2023, and was discharged two days later. However, she continued to suffer persistent abdominal pain for nearly 18 months. Despite visiting multiple hospitals during this period, tests and MRI scans initially failed to detect the cause, the complaint stated.

The woman alleges in the FIR that in April this year, she was scheduled for another surgery after the doctors diagnosed “knots” in her stomach. The surgeons, the woman claimed, discovered the cloth (called gauze) measuring around half a metre in her abdomen and removed it.

The woman has also alleged inaction by the health department and the police commissionerate, alleging that she had submitted an application seeking an inquiry on April 23 but received no response. She later approached a court, following which the FIR was registered.

Assistant commissioner of police (Greater Noida) Hemant Upadhyay, said: “The matter pertains to 2023, and the FIR has been lodged in compliance with a judicial order. The investigation is ongoing and we are examining whether there was medical negligence.”

The FIR names six suspects, and the case has been registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including provisions related to endangering life, grievous hurt, disobedience by a public servant, and criminal intimidation, police said.