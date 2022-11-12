CM Bal Yojana funds for orphan kids released, over 2.2k students to get laptops: U.P. govt

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government has released the first half-yearly installment for 13,371 kids who lost their parents (or guardians) during the Covid pandemic under the Mukhya Mantri Bal Seva Yojana, as per an official press release. Under this scheme, an amount of up to ₹4,000 per month is given to destitute children for their upkeep.

The communique added that the state had earlier released two quarterly installments -- ₹2,500 per month per child -- for the academic year 2022-23. Along with this, all children below the age of 18 years -- whose parents or guardians died after March 1, 2020 -- due to any reason other than Covid-19, have also been allocated funds under the scheme.

Additionally, funds have also been released to the district administrations for providing laptops to 2,217 students. Besides, the state has also released wedding grant for five women. Adolescents in the age group of 18 to 23 years who have lost their parent or guardian due to Covid or other reasons and are pursuing higher education (after completing Class XII) are also given financial assistance.

Meanwhile, financial assistance is also being provided to children with divorced (or abandoned) mothers and those who have been freed from child labour, child beggary or child prostitution. Similarly, if the main earning member of a family is in imprisonment, the state provides financial aid to their children as well under the Mukhya Mantri Bal Seva Yojana. The benefit of this scheme is given to a maximum of two children in a family.