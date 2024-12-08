Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

CM likely to launch Ayushman Vaya Vandana Card scheme from Gkp

ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
Dec 08, 2024 07:08 AM IST

According to health officials, 8,325 elderly citizens have already registered for the scheme in Gorakhpur district alone

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to launch the Ayushman Vaya Vandana Card scheme from Gorakhpur on Monday. The scheme aims to provide free medical treatment worth up to 5 lakh to persons aged 70 and above.

(File)
(File)

According to health officials, 8,325 elderly citizens have already registered for the scheme in Gorakhpur district alone. At the launch event at Champa Devi Park, over a dozen registered beneficiaries are scheduled to be felicitated by the chief minister, who will also personally distribute the Ayushman Vay Vandana Cards to some of them.

The scheme is a new initiative under the broader Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY). Unlike the main scheme, there are no income eligibility criteria for this initiative. Senior citizens can register using their Aadhaar details to access quality healthcare services at no cost.

Chief medical officer Dr. Ashutosh Dubey stated that Gorakhpur already has 2,09,666 beneficiaries availing free medical services under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. A total of 280 hospitals, including 91 government and 189 private facilities, are empanelled in the district to provide healthcare under this initiative.

“This scheme ensures that our elderly citizens have access to quality healthcare without the financial burden,” said Dr. Dubey.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On