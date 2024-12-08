CM likely to launch Ayushman Vaya Vandana Card scheme from Gkp

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to launch the Ayushman Vaya Vandana Card scheme from Gorakhpur on Monday. The scheme aims to provide free medical treatment worth up to ₹5 lakh to persons aged 70 and above. (File)

According to health officials, 8,325 elderly citizens have already registered for the scheme in Gorakhpur district alone. At the launch event at Champa Devi Park, over a dozen registered beneficiaries are scheduled to be felicitated by the chief minister, who will also personally distribute the Ayushman Vay Vandana Cards to some of them.

The scheme is a new initiative under the broader Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY). Unlike the main scheme, there are no income eligibility criteria for this initiative. Senior citizens can register using their Aadhaar details to access quality healthcare services at no cost.

Chief medical officer Dr. Ashutosh Dubey stated that Gorakhpur already has 2,09,666 beneficiaries availing free medical services under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. A total of 280 hospitals, including 91 government and 189 private facilities, are empanelled in the district to provide healthcare under this initiative.

“This scheme ensures that our elderly citizens have access to quality healthcare without the financial burden,” said Dr. Dubey.