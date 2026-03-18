CM Nitish unveils ₹1,213-cr projects in Jamui and Nawada during Samriddhi Yatra

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, who is touring Bihar in the fourth phase of the Samriddhi Yatra, which is perhaps his last as state’s CM, was on Wednesday in Jamui and Nawada districts and cautioned people against return of a past government as that of RJD which did nothing for the last except dragging it into a lagoon of darkness. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar visits a stall during the ‘Samriddhi Yatra’ in Jamui, Bihar, on Wednesday. (PTI)

He said that the NDA government is committed to the agenda of development and taking Bihar towards growth and prosperity. Pointing out the leaders sharing dais with him, he said, “The development work would continue under the leadership of these leaders”, while placing his hand on the shoulder of deputy chief minister Samarat Choudhary.

The CM launched development projects worth ₹1,213 crores in both the districts Jamui and Nawada.

Addressing a crowd of largely women at Lachhuar once a heavily Naxal-affected area in Jamui, Kumar cautioned the people against the trap allegedly being laid by the people/leaders and said, “Since 2005 when we were asked to serve Bihar, we have brought it from lawlessness and established the rule of law.”

He then exhorted the people to extend their support to NDA to take Bihar among the developed states of India.

He added, “Before 2005, nobody used to venture out of their houses after evening. We have brought both peace and prosperity in the State. Bihar witnessed Hindu-Muslim clashes multiple times during the previous government, but now there are no such things in Bihar,” he said. However, he didn’t mention the name of Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Yadav or Rabri Devi in his address.

During his address, Kumar not only enumerated his work carried out during his stint as CM but also continued to remind the people of lawlessness during the previous RJD governments.

In Jamui, he inaugurated 181 projects worth ₹602 crores while laying the foundation stones of 189 projects worth ₹302 crores. In Nawada, he inaugurated 37 projects worth ₹55 crores and laid the foundation stones of 21 projects worth ₹244 crores.

The CM later reviewed several schemes and directed the officials to expedite the work to meet the deadlines.

The CM inaugurated Kundghat reservoir in Jamui. The reservoir is believed to collect water during the rainy season and later the same water will be used for irrigation and will immensely help farmers in the area.

The CM launched the projects related to buildings and road construction, rural development, irrigation, education.

Kumar also interacted with Jeevika Didis and assured them that the government would continue to financially assist them.

Deputy chief minister Samarat Choudary, while praising Nitish Kumar announced that the Jeevika Didis who had not yet got assistance of ₹10,000 would be given within a month and assured them that they would get more money to give a boost to their enterprise.

Those who accompanied the CM during his Samriddhi Yatra included ministers Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Sanjay Kumar Singh, Shreyasi Singh and MLAs and ex MLAs besides top officers.