CM urges MLAs to promote fuel conservation, public transport, virtual meetings

New Delhi: New Delhi: Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Friday held a meeting with BJP legislators and urged them to launch extensive public outreach campaigns in their constituencies to promote fuel conservation, public transport usage and environmentally responsible behaviour among residents. Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa at a metro station in New Delhi on Friday. (HT PHOTO)

Later in the day, Gupta chaired a virtual meeting with the divisional commissioner, district Magistrates (DMs) and senior officials of various departments, directing them to ensure effective implementation of the Delhi government’s 90-day-long “Mera Bharat, Mera Yogdan” - a public awareness campaign inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to tackle global energy uncertainties and economic stress.

As part of the government’s “Metro Monday” initiative, Gupta asked MLAs and government officials to travel by metro at least once a week to encourage people to use public transport.

According to officials, Gupta also appealed to legislators to limit the size of their convoys, reduce vehicle usage and prioritise electric vehicles.

In her meeting with senior officials, Gupta directed departments to hold as many meetings virtually as possible to reduce unnecessary travel and fuel consumption.

Officials were directed to ensure at least a 20% reduction in fuel expenditure for official vehicles. Departments were also asked to implement a weekly “No Vehicle Day” effectively.

Gupta also asked officials to expedite work on PNG connections and to regularly share updates on government work through social media platforms.

She instructed officials to carry out regular inspections of public utility centres, including Atal Canteens, Arogya Mandirs, and fire department offices, to identify waterlogging-prone areas, cover open drains, and remove unsafe trees ahead of the monsoon season.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Delhi environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa travelled from his camp office to the Delhi Secretariat using the Metro and an EV. Tourism minister Kapil Mishra rode an EV to Delhi Secretariat while PWD minister Parvesh Verma arrived at an event held at the NDMC office on a battery-powered bicycle.