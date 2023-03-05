CM Yogi’s Holi gift to Covid orphans in Gorakhpur district

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will give a laptop and a scholarship cheque to 608 orphan children on March 6, a day ahead of Holi celebrations, in an effort to infuse joy in the lives of those who lost both parents during the Covid-19 pandemic in the district. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath (HT Photo)

According to the CM’s camp office, these orphans will be covered under the Chief Minister Bal Sewa scheme and the state government will provide ₹4,000 as assistance to those children who lost both parents. Those who had lost one parent will get ₹2,500 per month.

This Holi will also be special for sportspersons in rural areas as the chief minister will provide sports kits to 4,000 Mangal Dals in the district.

Afaq Khan and Nurul Huda, sportspersons employed in NE Railways, welcomed the decision and appreciated the sincerity of the government in the promotion of sports in rural areas.

The CM will also inaugurate two paediatric intensive care units at community health centres in Jungle Kauriya and Chargawan. These units were built by the Hindustan Fertilizer and Chemical Ltd under its corporate social responsibility programme.

Sources in the CM camp office said that Hindustan Fertilizer and Chemical Ltd had constructed paediatric intensive care units in 17 health centres of the district and the construction of others was underway.

Abdur Rahman