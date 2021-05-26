CM reviews steps to fight AES as Muzaffarpur reports 1st death this year

Muzaffarpur

A day after a two-year-old child died of acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) at Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital in Muzaffarpur, chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday reviewed the preparedness and announced extension of the socio-economic survey to all the AES-affected districts, including the five blocks of Muzaffarpur where it is already going on.

This is the first case of death of a child in the district due to AES this year. Sitamarhi, East and West Champaran have reported one AES death each this year

The disease, which mainly affects children below 15 years of age and returns almost every year in certain districts of north Bihar, particularly Muzaffarpur, has left over 200 children dead in 2019 alone.

Confirming the death, deputy superintendent of the SKMCH, Dr GS Sahni, said the child, registered as Md Afran of Paru area, was brought to the hospital on Monday morning with high temperature and convulsions. “Pathological and clinical tests confirmed AES in him. His blood sugar level was also very low, resulting in his on Tuesday,” he said, adding that altogether 20 cases of confirmed AES have been reported so far.

Last year, the state had selected 15 endemic districts for AES and Japanese encephalitis survey. Nearly 22 districts were affected by AES last year.

This year, 14 teams, having two members in each group from All India Institute of Medical Sciences at Jodhpur, have reached in the villages worse affected last year.

Talking to media persons, team leader and HOD of neo-natal department at AIIMS-Jodhpur, Dr AK Singh, said his team members would collect data from the affected families. “The teams will collect data regarding the food habits of children below five years of age and about other activities from their guardians,” he said.