CM’s Janta Darbar in Gorakhpur: Housing, medical care will be ensured, says Yogi

ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
Jun 06, 2023 06:55 PM IST

CM Yogi Adityanath addresses over 500 visitors at Janta Darbar, assures them of government housing and medical care. Orders crackdown on land grabbers.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath listened to the problems of over 500 visitors to the Janta Darbar at Digvijaya Nath Auditorium at the Gorakhnath Temple on Tuesday morning.

CM Yogi Adityanath at the Janta Darbar at the Digvijaya Nath Auditorium of the Gorakhnath Temple on Tuesday (HT Photo)
CM Yogi Adityanath at the Janta Darbar at the Digvijaya Nath Auditorium of the Gorakhnath Temple on Tuesday (HT Photo)

He received the complaints of visitors and assured them that they would be covered under government housing schemes and promised to provide medical care to patients and financial help from the government.

A large number of women needed financial help for the treatment of their husbands. The chief minister handed over their application to officials concerned with instructions.

He also directed to deal with land grabbers with an iron hand.

Following the directives of the chief minister, the district police has tightened the security cover around the court to arrest hardcore criminals before they surrender in court.

However, despite the strict arrangements, three mafiosi of the region succeeded in surrendering in a span of 18 days and mafioso Vinod Upadhyay is still at large.

Abdur Rahman

Tuesday, June 06, 2023
