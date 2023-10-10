Come on, Lucknow! Time to showcase our famed ‘tehzeeb’ again

LUCKNOW With Lucknow’s Ekana International Stadium all set to host five matches of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup, including the India-England clash on October 29, the city has a golden opportunity to showcase its famed ‘tehzeeb’ and promote the state of Uttar Pradesh positively on a global scale.

Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium (Sourced)

District magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar has already instructed the stadium authorities and the district administration to collaborate seamlessly. Their goal is to ensure that cricket enthusiasts, international players, and guests have an unforgettable experience during the matches.

During an IPL match earlier this year in May, cricket enthusiasts in Lucknow displayed their unwavering support. When KL Rahul, the captain of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), walked onto the field to bat despite a severe hamstring pull, the crowd rose from their seats, cheering “Rahul-Rahul.” KL had sustained the injury while chasing a ball and had to hobble off the field after stopping abruptly.

Aryavrat Shastri, who runs a gurukul in the city, said, “The injury looked severe right from the start, and KL was assisted off the field by the support staff after careful medical attention. Despite the injury, KL made a last-ditch effort to help his team, but unfortunately, his side lost the game.”

In another match featuring Chennai Super Kings, their skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni received a standing ovation as he took the field with his wicket-keeping gloves. The official Twitter handle of the Indian Premier League had posted a video highlighting the enthusiasm of Lucknow fans to welcome MS Dhoni to their hometown and witness him in action.

However, rain played spoilsport during that match, causing a half-hour delay and eventually leading to its cancellation without a single ball being bowled in the second innings of Chennai Super Kings. As a result, fans missed the opportunity to see Dhoni bat in that game.

Not only the fans but also the players have warmly responded to the city’s hospitality. In September last year, former Australia pacer Mitchell Johnson, who was in Lucknow for the Legends League Cricket 2022, had an unusual encounter when a snake entered his hotel room, leaving the cricketer amused. Johnson even sought help from fans on Instagram to identify the type of snake, drawing reactions from his former teammate Brett Lee and South Africa pacer Vernon Philander.

Players from the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Karn Sharma and Siddharth Kaul, celebrated their victory against LSG by spending time with special children from Drishti Samajik Sansthan. Karn took 2 wickets in a match in the city, and as a heartwarming gesture, they gifted a van full of diapers to Drishti. In return, the children presented their paintings and handmade flowers to Karn and Siddharth.

Gaurav Chabbra, who works in a private bank, expressed that this is a golden opportunity for Lucknowites to win the hearts of players and guests and uphold the city’s popular reputation.

For the first time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow has been chosen to host five World Cup matches on October 12, 16, 21, 29, and November 3. The district administration is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the success of this event.

