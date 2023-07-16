UP: Complaint against Digvijaya Singh for social media post on ex-RSS chief

A complaint was filed on Saturday against veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh in Varanasi’s MP/MLA court for his recent alleged controversial post against former chief of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Madhav Sadashivrao Golwalkar.

Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh (File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The complaint was filed by Varanasi-based lawyer Shashank Shekhar Tripathi against Singh for his social media post alleging that the senior Congress leader shared a ‘doctored photograph’ on his social media account on Twitter and “gave a misleading statement against Golwalkar with the intention of maligning the image of the RSS”.

The MP/MLA court heard the case on Saturday and fixed July 18 as the next hearing date for presenting the evidence.

The complainant in his application alleged that by posting such things, efforts were being made to create social enmity. Tripathi urged the court that action should be taken against Digvijaya Singh, who is also the former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON