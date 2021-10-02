Conduct high-level inquiry into Punjab police recruitment, hold process anew: Majithia

Amritsar Former Punjab cabinet minister and senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Bikram Singh Majithia on Saturday demanded a high-level inquiry into the alleged scam of ₹150 crore in Punjab Police recruitment, while also calling for scrapping of the current process and holding a fresh test.

“According to the first-information report (FIR) registered at the Anaj Mandi police station in Patiala, it is clear that a candidate was helped from outside the examination centre. It is clear that computers were hacked and other candidates also resorted to malpractices to clear the examination. The future of 7 lakh aspirants, competing of 5,500 posts of head constables and constables, has been compromised,” he alleged, adding that fraudulent methods had been used in the test held for recruitment of 560 sub-inspectors.

Majithia said even though it was becoming clear that this was a full-fledged recruitment scam, the government was not acting on the issue. “We demand a CBI inquiry into the entire scam or one by a sitting judge of the Punjab and Haryana high court. A number of Congress leaders as well as senior police officials are also involved in this scam,” he alleged.

Condemning the complete silence on this issue by the Congress government, Majithia demanded that the entire process should be held anew. “All those who have participated in the examination should be allowed to reappear for the same and they should not be charged any fee for appearing in the same test again.”