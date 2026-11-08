'Forced to work from 2am to 6am, branded with hot iron': Teen domestic help rescued in Delhi

A 16-year-old girl working as a domestic help was rescued from a house in southeast Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh after allegedly being confined, starved and subjected to brutal physical abuse by her illegal employer for nearly a year, police said on Saturday.

The girl was rescued from a house in Shaheen Bagh and admitted to AIIMS for treatment after officials noted the severity of her injuries, police said. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO/Representational Image)

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Police said they registered a case at Shaheen Bagh police station on Wednesday under relevant sections of the Juvenile Justice Act and arrested the accused, a 45-year-old woman.

Teenager alleges being forced to work for 20 hours a day

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A police officer aware of the matter said that, after her rescue, the teenager told a child welfare committee (CWC) she was allegedly forced to work from 6am to 2am every day, branded with a hot iron and a heated knife, and beaten over minor mistakes. She also described being denied food and water on one occasion and being prevented from meeting her parents, according to her statement before the CWC.

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{{^usCountry}} Following a complaint by the Association for Voluntary Action (AVA), an NGO working on child protection, the girl was rescued and produced before the CWC, which directed that she be admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), noting the severity of her injuries, the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following a complaint by the Association for Voluntary Action (AVA), an NGO working on child protection, the girl was rescued and produced before the CWC, which directed that she be admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), noting the severity of her injuries, the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

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Neighbour alerts child helpline about alleged abuse of minor

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According to police, the matter came to light when a neighbour of the accused alerted a child helpline about the minor’s alleged exploitation. “The SDM, Kalkaji, was subsequently informed, after which a joint team comprising officials from the labour department and Shaheen Bagh police station raided the house on Tuesday,” a member of the NGO said.

However, officials did not find the girl at the premises. During the inquiry, officials learnt that the family had recently sent her to Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, to look after the accused elderly mother. The joint team brought her back from Moradabad and produced her before the SDM and CWC the following day.

Following her statement, the SDM initiated action under the Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

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In her statement, she told the CWC that she was repeatedly branded on her back, hands and hips with a hot iron and heated knife. Police said the minor had multiple burn marks across her back, deep wounds on her head and scratches and injuries on her face.

She also alleged that she was once denied food for three consecutive days and was not even given water.

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Accused allegedly prevented girl from speaking freely with parents

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The girl also told the committee that she was allowed to speak to her parents only two or three times in the past year. During one video call, her face was allegedly covered to prevent her parents from seeing her injuries.

She was also allegedly threatened with death if she disclosed the abuse to anyone, police said.

The girl was allegedly paid just ₹18,000 for nearly a year and was often served leftover food. She hails from Delhi with her parents living in a JJ cluster near the accused residence. She told the committee that she wanted the accused to be punished and hoped to resume her education and become a teacher.