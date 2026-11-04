New Delhi, The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved continuation of a central scheme to strengthen fast track special courts to deal with child abuse and rape cases and increase their number from 779 to 850. Govt approves strengthening, extension of 850 fast track special courts to deal with child abuse and rape cases

Launched on October 2, 2019, following a Supreme Court directive, the scheme currently covers 29 states and Union territories. Since the inception of the scheme, these special courts have disposed of over 4.02 lakh cases related to rape and offences under the POCSO Act, 2012.

The scheme has now been extended for a period of five years till March 2031.

Briefing reporters on the decisions taken by the Cabinet, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the government is committed to firmly dealing with cases of atrocities against women and children.

He said the decision is part of efforts to fully utilise and implement prevailing laws and draft new legislations to deal with such cases.

"The scheme will be implemented with a total outlay of ₹3,788.04 crore to ensure speedy trial of rape and child sexual abuse cases. Each court will be staffed with a dedicated judicial officer, a special public prosecutor, and six support personnel to enhance efficiency in case disposal," an official statement said.

"As part of the expansion, the number of FTSCs will increase from 779 to 850 across participating states and Union territories. The Centre will contribute ₹2,353.15 crore through the Nirbhaya Fund, while states and UTs will provide ₹1,434.89 crore. The Department of Justice in the Union law ministry will oversee implementation in collaboration with state governments and UT administrations, with additional districts to be included based on the pendency of rape and POCSO cases," it added.

The scheme also focuses on creating a victim-friendly judicial environment through vulnerable witness deposition centres and child-friendly court facilities, helping survivors testify with dignity and minimal trauma.

The Department of Justice will continue to monitor court performance through an online dashboard, regular progress reviews, and consultations with high courts and state governments.

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