Congestion leads to pollution, fix traffic situation in Noida, says ADG

Uttar Pradesh additional director general of police (traffic and road safety) Jyoti Narayan on Monday asked the Noida traffic police department to take necessary steps to improve the traffic management in the city, saying that congestion also leads to pollution.

Narayan held a meeting with the traffic department in Sector 14A and issued instructions to mitigate air pollution ahead of winters. The ADG, who was on a one-day visit to Noida, also directed to expedite work on the project of putting the city under intelligent traffic management system (ITMS), or under electronic surveillance, so that the traffic can be streamlined across the city.

“We have issued necessary instructions that e-surveillance project is implemented with proper monitoring of the traffic department so that it helps us enforce the rules and improve the traffic management. The UP government wants to reduce traffic congestion and make roads safer with proper enforcement of traffic norms. To make that happen, police and respective agencies such as Noida authority will work together,” said Narayan.

“We have also directed the transport department to take measures, including proper training of commercial vehicle drivers, to improve traffic congestion in view of rising pollution,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Noida authority’s traffic cell said that the work of installations of CCTV cameras, censors and other equipment is at an early stage. However, officials said that the authority has not set any deadline for the project. The installation work was supposed to start in May this year but it got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, said the officials.

The work was started in July this year, and the authority is spending ₹64.49 crore on the project, they said.

Under the ITMS project, initially 84 traffic intersections will be put under e-surveillance monitored by a control room to be set up in Sector 94. The authority will install 40 adaptive traffic control units, 18 speed detection devices, 22 variable message signboards and 693 automatic number plate reader cameras, among other equipment.

“So far only around 40% work is done on this project,” said a Noida authority official, not authorised to speak to media.

The Noida authority’s traffic cell head SP Singh, who is looking after this project, could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.

Ganesh Saha, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), Gautam Budh Nagar, said, “We are preparing a proposal about some new traffic intersections, where cameras should be installed for better results of ITMS. The proposal will be sent to the Noida authority soon.”