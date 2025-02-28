Congress nominees reach out to voters in 15 wards

Gurugram: In a bid to intensify their campaign ahead of the municipal elections, Congress leaders and candidates held press conferences across 15 wards on Thursday, addressing voter concerns and presenting their vision for civic governance. The move comes as the Congress party seeks to counter the BJP’s aggressive final-phase campaigning and mobilise last-minute support. Congress leader Deepender Hooda visited Gurugram, engaging with party workers and candidates to boost their morale on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)

Leading the charge, Congress leader Deepender Hooda visited Gurugram, engaging with party workers and candidates to boost their morale. Hooda emphasised the party’s commitment to addressing civic issues, improving infrastructure, and ensuring better governance at the municipal level. He also took aim at the BJP, accusing the ruling party of neglecting grassroot development and failing to deliver on key promises.

Across various wards, Congress candidates held press conferences and roadshows to connect with voters, highlighting their achievements and future plans. Zile Singh, the Congress candidate from Ward 23, led a roadshow and held several meetings with residents. Singh, a former sarpanch of Chakkarpur, showcased his past work, which includes the construction of concrete roads, installation of water tanks, and other development projects.

In Ward 11, candidate Alka Dalal, along with a women’s squad, engaged with local residents to discuss long-pending issues. She focused on traffic congestion on Sohna Road, a major concern for residents, and assured voters that if elected, she would work on better traffic management.

Another prominent candidate, Nishit Kataria, son of former Haryana minister Sukhbir Kataria, is contesting from Ward 36 and has been receiving a lot of support. Kataria, leveraging his family’s political influence, promised targeted improvements in civic infrastructure and better facilities for residents.

Apart from local issues, Congress leaders also promised larger policy changes, with a strong focus on women’s welfare. During a press briefing, a senior Congress leader announced that if Congress forms the government in Haryana, women will be provided free bus travel. He particularly emphasized that this initiative will benefit students and working women in Gurugram, reducing their daily commute expenses.

Meanwhile, Pankaj Dawar, senior Congress leader, reaffirmed the party’s commitment to securing the mayor’s seat and dismissed speculations of a fragmented opposition. “There is no doubt that the next mayor of Gurugram will be from Congress. The people are fed up with BJP’s broken promises and misgovernance. We are the only party with a clear vision for the city’s progress,” Dawar said.

The Congress party is making an all-out push to strengthen its presence in Gurugram, aiming to challenge the BJP’s dominance in the region. While the ruling party has deployed its senior leaders and NDA allies to secure votes, Congress is relying on local engagement, issue-based campaigning and voter-centric promises to gain an edge.