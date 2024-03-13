Congress releases list of 12 candidates in Assam for Lok Sabha polls

Congress on Tuesday released a list of 12 candidates for Assam for the upcoming Lok Sabha election, the schedule of which the Election Commission of India (ECI) is yet to announce. In 2019, BJP had won 9 of the 14 seats in the state while Congress had bagged three. (File photo)

The party hasn’t named any candidates yet for the remaining two seats, one of which could be left for Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), which is a constituent of the 16-party Opposition alliance in the state called United Opposition Forum (UOF).

“The party after much consideration has released the names of our candidates from Assam. We are confident with the list and are sure of taking on and defeating candidates put up by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and their allies,” said Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah.

In 2019, BJP had won 9 of the 14 seats in the state while Congress had bagged three—Gaurav Gogoi (Kaliabar), Pradyut Bordoloi (Nagaon) and Abdul Khaleque (Barpeta).

The other two seats were won by All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and an independent.

While Bordoloi has been given the ticket again from Nagaon, Gogoi will contest from the Jorhat seat.

Following delimitation exercise last year, constituencies of the sitting MPs got redrawn, and both were seeking the party ticket from the Nagaon seat.

“I am happy that the Congress leadership has reposed faith in me and given the ticket from Nagaon for a second time. Goodwill and support from all sections of voters in the constituency will help me secure another win,” Bordoloi said.

Notably, Congress didn’t give the ticket to sitting MP from Barpeta, Abdul Khaleque, but chose Deep Bayan, who is president of the Assam unit Seva Dal of the party, from the seat.

According to people aware of the matter in the part, Khaleque would be given a ticket from the Jania seat in the 2026 assembly election.

Rakibul Hussain, a former minister and sitting MLA from Samaguri, will fight from Dhubri, which is at present represented by AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal. The sitting MP from Barpeta, Khaleque, had expressed interest in contesting from Dhubri this time.

The other candidates named in the list are Garjan Mashahary (Kokrajhar), Madhab Rajbanshi (Darrang-Udalguri), Mira Barthakur Goswami (Guwahati), Joyram Engleng (Diphu), Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury (Karimganj), Surjya Kanta Sarkar (Silchar), Roseline Tirkey (Kaziranga) and Prem Lal Ganju (Sonitpur).