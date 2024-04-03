Congress’s ‘guarantee for all’ campaign in Delhi

All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday launched his party’s “Ghar Ghar Guarantee” initiative in the North East Delhi parliamentary constituency, through which the Congress will look to reach out to more than 80 million households across the country. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge launches the campaign in north east Delhi's Usmanpur on Wednesday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT photo)

Launching the campaign from the Ghonda locality, Kharge said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks about “Modi ki guarantee”, but the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government has been “unsuccessful” in ensuring that they are fulfilled.

Separately, Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said the campaign was launched from Ghonda as it was this locality where the party first used its “hand” symbol, during a bypoll in 1978.

The BJP hit back, saying that the Congress is unlikely to even win 50 seats in the coming elections.

Addressing a rally, Kharge said that his party’s guarantees are centred around “Paanch Nyay” or five pillars of justice — yuva nyay (justice for youth), naari nyay (justice for women), kisaan nyay (justice for farmers), shramik nyay (justice for workers), and hissedari nyay (justice of partnership) — as well as the guarantees it has given to people under these heads.

“We give a guarantee that our government has always worked for people and will always do so. The Prime Minister talks about ‘Modi ki guarantee’, but his guarantee is unsuccessful and does not reach people,” Kharge said.

The AICC chief said that the government wants to scare the opposition, reiterating a claim that the Congress party’s bank accounts have been frozen. “Can an election be held fairly in a democracy in such a manner? Shouldn’t there be a level-playing field?” he said.

Under the yuva nyay, the party has promised 3 million new central government jobs, according to a jobs calendar. Other guarantees include a one-year paid apprenticeship for all educated youngsters at ₹1 lakh a year or ₹8,500 a month; a law to ensure that government recruitment examination question papers are not leaked; and better working conditions and social security for gig workers.

As part of nari nyay, the Congress has promised the “Mahalakshmi guarantee” of ₹1 lakh a year for women in every poor family, 50% reservation for women in new central government jobs, and doubling the Centre’s salary contribution for all Asha, anganwadi and mid-day meal workers.

Under the kisaan nyay header, the Congress has promised a legal guarantee to an MSP for crops following the Swaminathan formula, and a standing loan-waiver commission for farmers, if it comes to power. It has also guaranteed insurance payment within 30 days of crop loss and a stable import-export policy to benefit farmers.

As part of the shramik nyay scheme, Congress has promised a national minimum wage of ₹400/day, including for MGNREGA; a ₹25 lakh universal health coverage, a new employment guarantee act for urban areas that is similar to MGNREGA; and life insurance and accident insurance for unorganised workers.

As part of hissedari nyay, the Congress has promised a social, economic and caste census. It has also promised removing the 50% cap on reservations for SCs, STs and OBCs through a constitutional amendment and a special budget for SCs and STs, equal to their share of the population.

Responding to the event, the BJP said that the Congress guarantees are of no use. “The people of Delhi are asking what use is a guarantee of a party which is unlikely to touch 50 seats in the next Lok Sabha, leave alone getting into government,” Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said.