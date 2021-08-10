Constable paper leak: Main accused got answer keys at 1 crore, says Kaithal police

Main accused of the Haryana Police male constable written exam paper leak, Narender Singh, of Hisar, had allegedly got the answer keys from unknown sources at ₹1 crore and with the help of Ramesh Kumar, owner of a coaching centre, sold it to candidates at ₹12-18 lakh per candidate, revealed cops associated with the investigation.

However, police could not ascertain from where Narender got the answer keys.

“As per preliminary investigation, it was found that Narender, who was arrested from Hisar on August 7, had got the answer keys for ₹1 crore from unknown sources. He had a deal with some candidates to sell these keys,” said Kaithal SP Lokender Singh.

Police investigation revealed that Narender had allegedly provided answer keys to Ramesh on August 6 (a day before exam) and the latter had further contacted some aspirants with his aides to sell the key at ₹12-18 lakh to per candidate.

More people might be arrested in the case, police said. As per information the police had recovered 98 answer keys from the accused and 82 answers were found to be correct.

Ramesh, Sandeep and Narender are on nine-days police remand and based on their information, police have arrested seven more people from Jind taking the number of arrests to 13 in district.

Police said Ramesh runs a coaching centre in Kaithal and his arrest may help solve the case as it was learnt that he was behind circulation of the key to other accused.

The accused had taken cheques from some candidates and some had paid an advance, police said.

Among the seven accused arrested on Sunday evening, four were candidates and three others relatives of the candidates, police added.