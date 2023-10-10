Consultants visit Ayodhya to zero in on Temple Museum project site

LUCKNOW A team of architects and engineers from SNK Consultants, the firm contracted by the state government for the Temple Museum project in Ayodhya, conducted a comprehensive site inspection in the temple town on Tuesday. The purpose of the visit was to evaluate potential locations for the forthcoming museum. Ram Temple in Ayodhya (Artists’ Impression)

Accompanied by Ayodhya’s District Magistrate, Nitish Kumar, the consultant’s team visited four sites across the town. Kumar provided detailed information about each location during the tour.

The Ayodhya administration has earmarked three sites in the Jamthara area and one in Rampur Halwara district for consideration. Following the assessment, the consultant will choose the most suitable site for the Temple Museum project, as confirmed by DM Nitish Kumar.

SNK Consultants, based in Mumbai, boasts an impressive portfolio of national projects, making them the chosen firm to execute the Temple Museum project. This state-of-the-art museum will exhibit the evolution of temple architecture in India, spanning from the prehistoric era to the present day. It will also employ virtual displays to showcase the architectural marvels found in the country’s temples.

In a significant development, last month, the Ayodhya administration presented the project to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, with chief minister Yogi Adityanath in attendance.

Furthermore, the state government is enlisting the expertise of temple architecture specialists from across the nation to assist in finalising the museum’s content. This collaborative effort aims to create a comprehensive and informative showcase of India’s rich temple architectural heritage.

