Cop suspended for not disclosing seized amount to seniors

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 10, 2024 08:58 AM IST

Senior superintendent of police Gaurav Grover said based on inputs received in initial confidential inquiry report, police officer Alok Singh and two other cops were suspended.

GORAKHPUR A police officer in Gorakhpur was arrested and suspended on Tuesday for not disclosing the alleged unaccounted cash he recovered from the vehicle of a local trader during a checking drive on April 3 to his seniors, police said.

Cop suspended for not disclosing seized amount to seniors (Pic for representation)
Senior superintendent of police Gaurav Grover said based on inputs received in initial confidential inquiry report, police officer Alok Singh and two other cops were suspended. The SP city was carrying out the investigation in the case, he said.

Singh was deputed at Beni Ganj police post under Kotwali police station of the district.

During a vehicle checking drive at Charan Lal Chowk on April 3, Singh seized 85 lakh cash from the vehicle of trader Naveen Srivastav and his brother Gagan Srivastav, both residents of Lala Tolia under Tiwaripur police station of the district.

The traders later approached the police officer with relevant papers to get back their money. Singh gave them 35 lakh but refused to return the remaining 50 lakh.

On Monday, Gagan approached SP city Krishna Kumar with his complaint. The

SP city confirmed that 44 lakh was recovered from possession of the cop on Tuesday.

Alok Singh had seized 85 lakh from the traders and had threatened to send them to jail in violation of the election code of conduct and in the transaction of Hawala money, the SP city said.

In his complaint, Gagan Srivastav said the money belonged to one politician of Deoria district and they were going to hand it over to a trader at Nautanva town of Maharajganj district when police seized it.

