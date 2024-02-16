Cops from other states learning crowd mgmt from U.P. police in Magh Mela

Besides serving pilgrims and ensuring their safety at the Magh Mela, the Prayagraj police is also acting as a teacher and trainer for cops of other states who have been sent to Magh Mela to learn crowd management, traffic management, community policing, soft skills along with other management techniques. Not only policemen but students of different universities and management institutes are also taking tips from Uttar Pradesh police officials serving at the religious fair. Police officials from different states. (HT Photo)

Police officials and teams from half a dozen states namely Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana are amazed to witness how cops in mela area are ensuring safety of lakhs of pilgrims arriving here from different parts of the world.

The teams first learnt about the better management skills of UP police through digital presentation and then observed the arrangements at the entrance and exit at Sangam and other ghats, routes, pontoon bridges and other passages. The teams were informed that cops on mela duty do not use canes, batons and firearms, except in some emergency situations.

Addressing the police teams of different states, Prayagraj police commissioner Ramit Sharma said ensuring safety of lakhs of pilgrims is a big challenge. The difficult target is achieved through strong will power, homework of several months, better management skills and implementation of strategy, he added while giving tips to police teams of other states, professors, students of different universities and institutes.

The police teams and students spoke to pilgrims and prepared notes on management.

Police officials of other states said that they observed the excellent management and work culture at Magh Mela which will help them in fulfilling their duties. Moreover, they will share their experiences with their colleagues.

Saurabh Soni of Madhya Pradesh police, Ravi Kumar Singh, Piyush Jaiswal and Abhishek Kumar Rai of Jharkhand police said they learnt valuable skills of community policing at Magh Mela.

PHOTO:(HT)