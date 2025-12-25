Close on the heels of the arrest of Deepak Rai, an alleged key conspirator, Gopalganj police on Thursday said they have begun zeroing in on three other suspects and Rai’s girlfriend, and are also probing his foreign links in connection with the theft of ornaments from the Thawe temple in Gopalganj district. Cops zero in on 3 suspects in Thawe temple theft case in Gopalganj

Speaking to Hindustan Times over the phone, Gopalganj Superintendent of Police (SP) Avdhesh Dixit said the investigation gained momentum following Rai’s arrest and based on inputs received from two persons picked up for interrogation in Prayagraj.

“Our police team reached Gorakhpur on Wednesday in search of them. However, we have information that some of the suspects may have managed to escape to Nepal. Raids are underway and more arrests are likely in the coming days. The role of Rai’s girlfriend is also being probed,” the SP said, adding that all three suspects hail from Ghazipur and Varanasi.

The SP said that after being released from Mau jail in Uttar Pradesh on November 13, Deepak Rai lived in Prayagraj, posing as an LLB student. He was accompanied for a brief period by his girlfriend, a native of Mau, during his stay there.

“He was earlier incarcerated under the Gangster Act,” said a police officer.

A graduate of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University (DDUGU), Rai has links in Thailand and Pakistan, police said. “He was found to be in touch with a man based in Thailand, and Pakistan-based numbers were also found in his contact list. However, a direct link between the theft and these contacts could not be established as of now,” the SP said, adding that efforts are underway to recover the stolen ornaments.

A gold crown and precious jewellery were stolen from the Thawe temple on December 17.

Police said Rai was an active user of several internet-based platforms. “He explored different online networks to gather information about temples where deities are adorned with gold and other precious metals in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and other parts of the country before targeting the Thawe temple,” a police officer said.

.