Country’s growth can’t be imagined without forest dwellers: President

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday said the overall growth of the country cannot be imagined without the development of rural, tribal and forest dwellers’ communities.

He also referred to the contribution of tribals and forest-dwellers in Lord Ram’s victory in this context.

“When Lord Ram emerged victorious in the war against Ravan, the ‘vanvaasi’ (forest dwellers) extended great assistance. In the same way, if the society and the country have to move ahead, then the forest dwellers’ community has to be first taken ahead,” Kovind said.

The President was addressing a gathering at Chapki in Sonbhadra district in eastern Uttar Pradesh on Sunday after inaugurating the newly constructed buildings of the Seva Kunj Ashram.

“Without the development of tribal, forest dwellers, the development of the country cannot be called complete,” the President said, adding, “Therefore, the development of tribal and forest dwellers’ communities and rural areas is necessary.”

“It should be our endeavour that forest dwellers remain an integral part of the modern development process, while keeping their cultural heritage and identity intact,” he said.

The central and the state governments were implementing various schemes for the overall development of rural and forest dwellers’ communities, he added.

Recalling his long association with the Seva Kunj Ashram, he said social worker Vanyogi Bala Sahab Deshpande founded Akhil Bharatiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram around 70 years ago and Awadh Bihari established the Seva Samarpan Sansthan as a service wing of the Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram around 40 years ago.

Remembering Birsa Munda on the occasion, the President said Birsa Munda struggled relentlessly to protect the forest wealth and culture from exploitation by the British.

“His life has been a source of inspiration and ideal not only for the tribal communities but also for all citizens,” he added.

The President said that he was happy to inaugurate the newly constructed buildings of the Seva Kunj Ashram.

Noting that construction of school and hostel buildings were undertaken by NTPC, he appreciated this social welfare work.

“When I visited the NTPC stall, two sisters greeted me with “Ram, Ram”. I interacted with them and told them that Lord Ram had achieved his victory with the help and support of tribal and forest-dweller heroes,” he said.

The President said that he held the belief that the soul of the country resided in rural and forest areas.

“If anyone wants to get acquainted with the roots of India, then one should spend some time at a place like Sonbhadra,” he said.

The President termed Sonbhadra as the power capital of India. He appreciated the fact that the forest dwellers are keeping alive the tradition of intuitive knowledge received from their ancestors and carrying it forward.

“From agriculture to art and craft, the harmony they have with nature impresses everyone,” he said.

“Many success stories are coming from the forest areas. Our tribal sons and daughters across the country are increasing the pride of the country by their hard work and talent in many fields, including sports, arts, and technology,” he said.

The President said he was confident that the Sonbhadra region connecting eastern Uttar Pradesh with Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh would become a major centre of modern development.

He expressed joy over efforts being made by the Sewa Samarpan Sansthan to revive the folk arts and preserving the folk languages and songs.

Stating that he liked calling on the “brothers and sisters” of the forest dwellers’ community, he said he was supposed to visit the ashram last year, but could not do so due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The President also participated in Vanvasi Samagam. UP governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath were also present.