Cousin among 2 held after siblings beaten to death with handpump handle in Bihar

Purnea: Two people, including a 22-year-old cousin, have been arrested for allegedly hammering two siblings to death and injuring another child with the handle of a handpump in Bihar’s Purnea district on Tuesday evening, police said. Police have arrested Mohammad Arbaz Alam, a cousin of the deceased children, and his accomplice Mohammad Hasnain (24). (Representative photo)

According to police officers, the deceased children were aged between 3 and 5 years. “Their parents, Mohammad Mahboob Alam and Rehana Begum, were not present at their home in Dighoch village at the time of the incident,” an officer said.

The injured girl is undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Purnea. “The condition of the kid is critical,” the officer added.

“We are probing the incident and both the accused have been arrested,” sub-divisional police officer of Baisi sub-division Jitendra Pandey said.

Police officers said the arrested accused are allegedly drug addicts. “The father of the deceased children said that Arbaz is a drug addict and a few months ago he had stopped him from consuming drugs, and since then he grew violent,” an officer said.

“The area has turned into a hub of narcotics and a large number of youths and even children have fallen into it,” police officers said.

