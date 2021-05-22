Covid appears to recede with 582 new cases, 17 deaths in Ludhiana

The curfew and lockdown restrictions seem to be helping Ludhiana as the number of infections as well as the deaths continued the downward trend on Saturday. The fresh cases dropped to 582 against 687 cases on Friday while the fatalities went down to 17, from 23 the day before.

It is for the first time since May 15 that less than 20 deaths have been reported in the city.

The latest fatalities, which include 13 men and four women, have taken the district’s toll to 1,854.

The maximum number of deaths include people in their 40s (two deaths), 50s (six deaths), followed by those in their 60s (seven deaths). A 29-year-old male from Sahnewal was the youngest to succumb to the virus in the last 24 hours.

Ludhiana now has 9, 355 active cases.

Presently, there are 51 patients on ventilators, out of which 28 are from Ludhiana while 23 are from other districts and states.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Varinder Kumar Sharma appealed to residents to adhere to all safety protocols to stay safe in these times.

Civil surgeon Dr Kiran Ahluwalia expressed respite over the declining number of cases. She said that the curbs imposed by the administration have started showing results.

However, she warned people against complacency. “We should make sure to not lose the gains of this lockdown. It is all the more important that we continue adhering to Covid appropriate behaviour, maintain social distance, wear masks, frequently wash hands and avoid going to crowded places,” said Dr Kiran Ahluwalia.

3 of a family dead in five days

The contagion snuffed out the lives of three members of a family in five days in Jagraon.

Resident Harvinder Singh said on May 17, his sister-in-law Manpreet Kaur passed away, the next day his younger brother Balwinder Singh succumbed to Covid and on Friday evening, his father Nirmal Singh lost his battle to the virus. Terrified by the deaths, the remaining family members have left the house and are currently taking shelter in an isolation center.