Covid blues: LU experts to counsel students, others

Lucknow: The counselling and guidance cell of Lucknow University has decided to extend counselling services to students of the university and affiliated colleges as well as other people in the wake of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic in the state.

According to experts, students are suffering from fear of losing their near and dear ones due to Covid-19 as majority of the people either have symptoms or spend their time taking care of family members.

“Students are transfixed in negative thoughts which is taking a toll on their own physical and mental health . There seems a dire need to counsel students to convert this unwanted situation as an opportunity to upgrade themselves physically, mentally, ,emotionally and spiritually,” said Madhurima Pradhan, director, counselling and guidance cell.

Teachers of psychology department and coordinators of counselling and guidance cell had volunteered to spare time to counsel students and others who felt like talking to a counsellor, said LU spokesman Durgesh Srivastav.

The counsellors will maintain confidentiality and ethical guidelines while dealing with students. The service will be available six days in a week as per schedule given on LU website under facility of counselling and guidance cell.