Covid camps: Delhi drugs body moves court against Gambhir NGO, two AAP MLAs

New Delhi: The city’s drug controller has informed the Delhi high court that it has filed three separate complaints before a trial court against the Gautam Gambhir Foundation (GGF) and AAP MLAs Imran Hussain and Praveen Kumar, for the alleged “unauthorised purchase or procurement, stocking and distribution” of medicine and medical oxygen”. It also said that the medical dealers or retailers who provided medicines and oxygen devices for camps organised by the foundation were also suspended for 10 days.

Gambhir, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from East Delhi, distributed Fabiflu tablets, an anti-viral medicine, at his office amid the fourth wave of the pandemic. Hussain and Kumar too were allegedly found to be hoarding oxygen devices for their own special camps.

In a status report filed on Wednesday before a bench of justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh, the Delhi Drugs Control Department said the “prosecution has been launched” against the three legislators before the Rohini court metropolitan magistrate on July 8.

It said that the licenses of all dealers or retailers who sold the Favipiravir tablets and medical oxygen to GGF were suspended for 10 days. The exact dates of the suspension was not immediately clear.

The report was filed in a public interest litigation seeking directions to lodge an FIR against the politicians. The plea claimed the legislators were able to procure and distribute large quantities of Covid-19 medicines even as patients ran from pillar to post. Another application was also filed by advocate Vedansh Anand in the pending petition, making similar allegations against Praveen Kumar and AAP MLA Preeti Tomar.

However, on May 31, the court accepted the clean chit to Tomar though it slammed the Delhi drug controller for giving a clean chit to Gambhir.

On June 3, the drug controller, represented by advocate Nandita Rao, told the court that Gambhir’s foundations violated provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act as it did not have any license to procure, stock and distribute drugs and oxygen.

The court was on June 3 also informed that Kumar was found in violation of the Act by hoarding medical oxygen. Later, advocate Vedansh Anand also filed a complaint on June 12 against Hussain, alleging that proper enquiry had not been conducted against him. Earlier on May 13, the court had dismissed a plea against Hussain for allegedly hoarding oxygen during a medical camp he held in his constituency Ballimaran from April 24 to May 5.

In his complaint to the drug controller, Anand had alleged that Hussain did not have a valid license for stocking and distribution of medical oxygen under the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

Following this, the Drug Controller’s enquiry concluded that no records of number of oxygen cylinders refilled or details of beneficiaries were maintained or made available to the investigating team by Hussain.

The report said that a complaint has been initiated against the AAP MLA, noting that he procured oxygen without license from Faridabad. The matter will be heard on July 29.

Hussain did not respond to requests seeking comment.

GGF spokesperson Gaurav Arora said they are yet to be intimated about the developments. “We got to know only through media. We will take all legal remedies available to us,” he said.

Kumar said that he was only helping people in distress during the second wave of Covid-19. “My only aim was to save lives and the circumstances during the second wave... We gave free oxygen to save lives and I will be happy if me or my team were able to help at least one needy person and save his life. God forbid, but if such a situation arises in the Capital again, then we will extend a helping hand, keeping the norms in the mind”.