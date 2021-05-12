Covid fatalities spur Muslim, Christian demand for completion of sanctioned Vishrantwadi cemetery

PUNE Given the spike in fatalities due to Covid-19 in Pune, members of the Muslim and Christian community believe the Pune municipal corporation should complete its work on a cemetery plot in Vishrantwadi.

The 400,000 sq ft plot was sanctioned by the PMC land department in 2003, to be divided equally as a graveyard for both, the Muslims and the Christians in the city.

The plot on survey 115, opposite Madhuban Housing Society, has been marked as a public amenity space by the land department.

While the Muslims and Christians have cemeteries in the city community leaders claim that the current graveyard space is likely to run out.

Social worker Sarfarz Shaikh said: “Survey 119 has been earmarked for twin graveyards. There are some technical issues which need to sorted out. Currently, due to Covid, there are space issues in all the graveyards.”

Samuel Fernandez, a Christian social worker, said, “The plot has been allocated, then why the delay?”

Rekha Tingare, corporator from Vishrantwadi, said, “The graveyard land has been sanctioned and a possession receipt has been given. Fifty per cent of the work is done and the remaining will be done soon. An agreement has to be signed. The plot has been equally divided.”