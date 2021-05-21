Covid vaccination drive picks pace in Jind villages

The residents of Jind’s Ahirka, Amarheri, Roopgarh and other villages of Kandela Khap, who are at the forefront in the farm agitation against Centre’s three farm laws, have been coming forward in large numbers to receive vaccine jabs amid rise in Covid-19 cases, said health officials.

The health officials said people of these villages were coming in for inoculation in small numbers but the vaccination drive got a push after local farm leaders agreed to start the inoculation drive daily at Khatkar toll plaza, where scores of farmers assemble everyday against the farm laws.

The villages of Kandela Khap were the epicentre of the farm protest and they landed overwhelming support to BKU leader Rakesh Tikait after the Republic Day violence. Tikait had addressed his first mahapanchayat in Kandela.

Jind immunisation officer Dr Navneet Singh said misinformation is tracking in rural areas and many villagers were initially hesitating to get the vaccine jab.

“After a combined effort of the administration, farmers, media and the health department, vaccination drive was started at Khatkar toll plaza last month. The response is such that we have administered vaccine jabs to 470 persons above 45 years of age at Khatkar toll plaza,” Singh said.

“Farmers are coming to get the jab at Khatkar toll plaza in good numbers. Similarly, we received a satisfactory response at Roopgarh village, where people had earlier asked us to leave the village and were not allowing to set up camp for vaccination. Now people are supporting health officials and appearing for vaccination,” Singh added.

“Earlier, due to misinformation, people were thinking that they have strong immunity and are capable of fighting the virus without the jab. We carried out awareness campaigns to inform people the need and benefits of inoculation,” he added.

Sandeep Kumar, sarpanch of Roopgarh village in Jind, said they have sanitised the village and collected ₹2.5 lakh from villagers in donations to purchase medicines and install isolation centre.