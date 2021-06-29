Covid-19: For third day, Delhi vaccinates more than 200,000

New Delhi: More than 202,000 people in Delhi were vaccinated against Covid-19 on Tuesday, a senior government official said, as the capital crossed the 200,000-mark for the third time since the Centre revised the vaccination policy on June 21 to provide free doses for all.

Government records said around 204,000 were vaccinated on Monday, while the highest single-day vaccination -- 207,000 -- was reported on Saturday. Delhi reported less than 10,000 vaccinations last Sunday as all government-run vaccine centres were closed in the city.

As per government data, of the 7.5 million vaccine doses administered so far in the Capital, around 4.1 million people have received at least one dose, and 1.7 million people have received both doses.

“Turnout at vaccination sites in Delhi is very high now. Around 75% of it is people in the 18-45 years age group. Currently, Delhi has a capacity of administering 225,000 vaccine doses per day. We hope we are able to increase that in the coming days, for which vaccine supplies have to be scaled up,” said Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Atishi, while reading out the government’s vaccine bulletin in a video press briefing on Tuesday.

The city has 1,374 vaccine sites spread across 763 locations – ranging from hospitals to dispensaries and schools -- which offer doses for free. The centres are currently open for all age groups and have the provision for on-spot registration.