IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Covid-19 precaution not in stock at Lajpat market
HT Image
HT Image
others

Covid-19 precaution not in stock at Lajpat market

New Delhi: Rampant violations of rules imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19 at the popular Lajpat Nagar in south Delhi has set off alarm bells with both the number of fresh cases and positivity rate in the national capital climbing up, sparking fears of yet another outbreak
READ FULL STORY
By Ashish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:36 PM IST

New Delhi: Rampant violations of rules imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19 at the popular Lajpat Nagar in south Delhi has set off alarm bells with both the number of fresh cases and positivity rate in the national capital climbing up, sparking fears of yet another outbreak.

During a spot visit on Sunday, HT found the market heavily crowded with hundreds of shoppers jostling for space, most of them without a mask or wearing one improperly. Social distancing was neither observed on the streets, nor inside the shops. The street vendors were occupying the roads and had usual rush of shoppers around them. Civil defence volunteers who have been deployed by the administration to enforce Covid-appropriate behaviour were hard to find, also there were no public announcements to alert people about maintaining a safe distance.

The market association said they have written to the district administration to deploy more civic defence volunteers to ensure social distancing and also requested them to increase vigil and screening of visitors to the market. The association said it has also issued circulars to shopkeepers to not allow visitors without masks and asked them to discourage crowding in their shops.

“The crowd in the market has swelled in last few weeks and it is likely to increase further because of the festival of Holi. We do not want a Diwali-like situation again, so we have written to the district administration to deploy more staff in the market to enforce social distancing norms. We have requested them to increase vigil and patrolling in the market and challan those who do not wear masks,” Ashwani Marwah, general secretary Traders Association Lajpat Nagar, said.

Delhi recorded 813 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, the most since December 24, and the test positivity rate rose beyond the 1% mark for the first time since December 27. On Sunday, Delhi reported 823 cases with a positivity rate of 1.03%. The increase has been particularly sharp since Monday, March 15, when the city saw 368 cases. With very few people now observing Covid rules, experts have warned that large gatherings in markets, weddings and public events may turn superspreaders.

Marwah said the association was planning to deploy their own teams to tell people to maintain social distancing and ensure thermal screening of visitors in the market area.

Manish Kumar Saikia, a shopper, said, “It is a complete chaos here. There was a time when people had to wait to enter shops to ensure social distancing but just in one year things have changed completely. Hardly anyone is seen following social distancing now.”

At a few shops though visitors were being screened and hand sanitisers were also seen kept outside some shops. However, there were no checks at roadside vendors.

Traders also complained that roadside vendors don’t follow rules and add to crowding. “The number of street vendors have also increased in the market and they do not follow any Covid-19 guideline. People throng at roadside makeshift eateries where they do not even keep sanitisers, so this is a cause of concern,” Praveen Gupta, a shopkeeper, said.

Marwah said the association has also written to the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) about the increasing number of “unlicensed” street vendors in the market and requested “appropriate action” to discourage crowding.

In a circular issued to the shopkeepers, signed by association president Sanjeev Madan, the body has said, “Please do not entertain people who are not wearing masks. Ensure that social distancing norms are followed even if we have to ask our customer to wait for few minutes. Please ensure that thermal checking of all visitors is done and also make sure that they sanitise their hands before entering our establishments.”

District administration officials, however, said that necessary measures were being taken and violators were being fined for violating Covid-19 guidelines.

Vishwendra, district magistrate (southeast), said that 179 challans were issued on Saturday in the district against violators for not wearing masks. “This number was 34 till last week. As coronavirus virus cases are increasing, we have also increased our vigil. We have dedicated one enforcement team only for Lajpat Nagar area. This team not only spreads awareness about Covid-19 but also issue challan against violators. We will further increase our vigil and deploy more people to ensure social distancing in the high risk areas such as markets, religious places of congregation etc,” Vishwendra said. He, however, did not share the number of challans issued in Lajpat Nagar market.

The district magistrate also said that from Monday, they will start holding meetings with resident welfare associations, religious leaders and market associations to ensure that people adopt Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Punjab police officials at the encounter spot in Tarn Taran on Sunday. (HT photo)
Punjab police officials at the encounter spot in Tarn Taran on Sunday. (HT photo)
others

Two murder accused shot dead in Tarn Taran encounter

By Surjit Singh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:37 AM IST
They were accused of murdering a Sikh granthi, Baba Santokh Singh, 65, in Nanded city of Maharashtra on March 11; two SHOs were grievously injured in the operation to nab them that started on Saturday evening.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hathur station house officer, sub-inspector Arshpreet Kaur along with the police party issuing challans to residents roaming around without masks in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)
Hathur station house officer, sub-inspector Arshpreet Kaur along with the police party issuing challans to residents roaming around without masks in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)
others

Ludhiana cops penalised 5,703 mask violators in first 18 days of March 2021

By Tarsem Singh Deogan, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:33 AM IST
In January and February, cops had been considerably lenient and had challaned only 3, 691 and 3, 383 persons respectively.
READ FULL STORY
Close
There are over 638 children with special needs in the district, who need regular physiotherapy. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
There are over 638 children with special needs in the district, who need regular physiotherapy. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
others

Ludhiana gets 1.35 lakh for purchase of physiotherapy equipment

By Deepa Sharma Sood, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:22 AM IST
A designated room for physiotherapy has also been made at Government Primary School, Model Gram, where children can avail treatment free of cost four days a week
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Delhi records 800+ Covid cases for second day in a row

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:42 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi’s Covid-19 graph continued to rise on Sunday, as the Capital added 823 new infections, 10 more than were added the previous day
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Light rain, dust storms expected today, may bring temperature down

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:40 PM IST
New Delhi Delhi and its neighbouring satellite towns are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall, coupled with thunder and dust storms, on Monday and Tuesday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted on Sunday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

BJP endorsing idea of L-G ruling Capital, alleges AAP

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:39 PM IST
New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government for introducing a Bill in the Lok Sabha that proposes to give overarching powers to the lieutenant governor (L-G) over administrative affairs of the Capital, an d alleged that the Delhi unit of the BJP has been going door-to-door endorsing the idea of the L-G ruling Delhi instead of an elected government
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

AAP stalled central schemes in Capital: Rajnath Singh

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:39 PM IST
New Delhi: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday asked the BJP’s Delhi unit to deploy more people at the booth level to strengthen the party ahead of the municipal polls in Delhi
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Two arrested for killing woman in Geeta Colony for resisting robbery attempt

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:38 PM IST
New Delhi: Three days after a woman was gunned down by two men on a bike, in north Delhi’s New Aruna Nagar, Delhi police in a late night operation on Saturday night arrested two men for the murder from Geeta Colony in east Delhi
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

World Water Day: Tenders to revive 200 more water bodies to be floated by next month

By Soumya Pillai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:37 PM IST
New Delhi The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s flagship initiative to turn the national capital into the ‘city of lakes’ might have sounded farfetched back in 2018, when chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the project
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Covid-19 precaution not in stock at Lajpat market

By Ashish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:36 PM IST
New Delhi: Rampant violations of rules imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19 at the popular Lajpat Nagar in south Delhi has set off alarm bells with both the number of fresh cases and positivity rate in the national capital climbing up, sparking fears of yet another outbreak
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Tepid demand and rising cost of raw material delay recovery for Delhi’s small-scale industries

By Manoj Sharma
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:35 PM IST
New Delhi In May last, when thousands of factories in the capital’s industrial areas were allowed to open after lockdown, imposed to contain the spread of Covid-19, their operations were hamstrung by labour shortage, cash crunch, disruption of supply chains, and lack of demand
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Vaccination numbers drop at pvt facilities as most head to govt centres in Delhi

By Abhishek Dey and Sweta Goswami
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:35 PM IST
New Delhi: Covid-19 vaccination sites at government facilities in Delhi have seen higher turnout rates than those in private facilities since last week, government data shows, an increase that state government officials attribute to a host of measures put in place to increase the number of jabs administered at centres in hospitals and clinics run by them
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Woman kills three-year-old, dumps body on roof in Budh Vihar, arrested

By Shiv Sunny
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:35 PM IST
New Delhi A woman strangulated a three-year-old boy to death, stuffed his body in a sack and dumped it on the roof of a building in outer Delhi’s Budh Vihar on Saturday, the police said on Sunday after arresting the suspect
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Work on Sector 71 underpass to be expedited

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:16 PM IST
NOIDA: The issues delaying a six-lane underpass project in Sector 71 have been resolved, said officials of the Noida authority
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

JNU V-C abusing temporary extension, allege varsity teachers’ body

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:06 PM IST
New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University teachers’ association (JNUTA) on Sunday alleged that the decision to organise a meeting of the university’s academic council on Monday was a “brazen abuse of temporary extension” by vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP