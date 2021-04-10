IND USA
Over 95% of the redevelopment project has been completed. (HT file)
Covid-19 shadow: Revamped Jallianwala Bagh not to reopen on April 13

Started around two years ago, the much-hyped project of redevelopment was dedicated to the centenary of the massacre
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 10, 2021 01:19 AM IST

The second wave of covid-19 infection has cast its shadow on the opening of the revamped Jallianwala Bagh. The Centre has postponed it from April 13, the 102nd commemoration of the massacre, following the guidelines put in place to contain the spread of the disease.

A trustee of Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial Trust and BJP Rajya Sabha member Shwait Malik said, “Over 95% of the redevelopment project has been completed and we were trying to reopen it. Covid-19 has put paid to our plans. According to fresh guidelines of the state government issued on Wednesday, barring wedding and cremation functions, no event is allowed. When the state government will allow us, we will throw the monument open for the public.”

There were also reports that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would inaugurate the revamped monument, virtually, though there is no confirmation. Started around two years ago, the much-hyped project of redevelopment was dedicated to the centenary of the massacre.

