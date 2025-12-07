Crackdown on Codeine-based syrup continues: 2 licences cancelled, 5 suspended in Gorakhpur

As part of statewide crackdown on the illegal sale of codeine-based cough syrup, the health department on Saturday cancelled the licences of two medical stores, suspended five others and issued show-cause notices to seven more found violating drug regulations. A representative image of cough syrup.

According to officials, the action followed extensive inspections and scrutiny of records, during which serious irregularities were detected in the sale and stock management of codeine-containing cough syrups. These syrups fall under the category of controlled drugs, and their sale without proper prescriptions is a punishable offence.

Senior drug inspector Arvind Kumar said, “Misuse and illegal sale of codeine-based medicines will not be tolerated. We have taken action against the concerned medical stores based on evidence, and further investigations are underway. Strict action will be taken against anyone found flouting the rules.”

Officials confirmed that the licences of two medical stores located in the wholesale medicine market, known as Bhalotia Market, were cancelled due to gross irregularities. Additionally, five medical shops, including those in Bhalotia Market, three near the Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College gate, and one at the AIIMS Gorakhpur gate, have been placed under suspension.

Further, the drug control department has issued show-cause notices to seven medical stores operating near AIIMS Gorakhpur and BRD Medical College after stocks of codeine cough syrup and Tramadol were recovered from their premises.

The administration has warned all chemists and pharmacies to strictly adhere to drug laws, stating that regular monitoring and surprise inspections will continue to curb the misuse of narcotic medicines in the district.

This crackdown follows rising concerns over the misuse of narcotic cough syrups across Uttar Pradesh. Officials said the department conducted targeted inspections after receiving inputs about suspicious movement of codeine-containing syrups in specific localities of the city. “Wherever violations were found, strict action has been initiated. Any shop selling codeine-based syrups without proper records or prescriptions will face licence cancellation,” an official added.

The department has also directed all medical stores to maintain complete stock registers, purchase invoices, and prescription records for controlled medicines. Samples of the seized syrups have been sent for laboratory testing.

